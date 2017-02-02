AC Milan lose at home in Serie A, Marco Parolo scores four for Lazio

AC Milan are eighth in the Serie A table after Sunday's defeat.

Injury-hit AC Milan were plunged further into crisis by a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday.

Luis Muriel's 69th-minute penalty was enough to consign Milan to their fourth successive defeat in all competitions.

Milan were third in December but one point from their past four league matches has seen them slip to eighth, 10 points behind the Champions League places.

Meanwhile, Marco Parolo scored four times as Lazio got back on track following two successive league defeats, although they had to withstand a Pescara comeback in a match that ended 6-2.

Two Parolo headers had given Lazio a seemingly comfortable lead inside 14 minutes. But Pescara levelled the match shortly before half-time.

First Ahmad Benali rushed in to tap a rebound into the bottom left corner after Federico Marchetti could only parry Grigoris Kastanos' effort.

Gaston Brugman volleyed the equaliser into the far corner four minutes before half-time, after Pescara had also seen Gianluca Caprari's penalty saved by Marchetti -- awarded for a foul by Wesley Hoedt on Francesco Zampano.

Pescara have only converted two of their seven penalties this season.

Marco Parolo now has five Serie A goals to his name this season.

Parolo completed his hat trick with another header four minutes after the break and Keita Balde Diao restored Lazio's two-goal advantage shortly before the hour.

Ciro Immobile scored Lazio's fifth with a half volley at the back post from a corner. The Italy forward did not celebrate as he spent a season on loan at Pescara, helping them to the Serie B title in 2012 and finishing as the second division's top scorer.

A young crop of players are rising in Serie A, and Gab Marcotti feels this could be a golden generation.

Parolo, who only scored three goals all last season, netted his fourth of the game in the 77th minute with a low volley from Senad Lulic's cross.

Andrea Belotti netted his 15th league goal of the season but his Torino side could only draw 1-1 at Empoli, in a match affected by heavy rain.

Empoli levelled on the stroke of half-time after Arlind Ajeti's backpass was stopped by a puddle, allowing Manuel Pucciarelli to get there before Joe Hart, take it past the England goalkeeper and put it into an empty net.

Iago Falque saw a penalty saved by Empoli goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Papu Gomez scored twice as Atalanta beat Cagliari 2-0 to move level with Inter. Elsewhere, Chievo Verona drew 0-0 with Udinese and Sassuolo won 1-0 at Genoa.