Fiorentina topple Juve; Hamsik closes in on Maradona record; Roma win

Fiorentina put a dent in Juventus' title charge with a 2-1 win at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Nikola Kalinic and Federico Chiesa fired Fiorentina in front with goals in either half and, although Gonzalo Higuain got Juve back into it, the Serie A leaders could not find an equaliser.

Kalinic opened the scoring in the 37th minute when a long ball forward fell to Federico Bernardeschi, who slipped the ball forward to the Croatian down the right channel.

From there, his low shot across goal had the beating of Gianluigi Buffon to find the bottom corner of the net.

The second came nine minutes into the second half when Milan Badelj drove a high ball into the box and Chiesa got the slightest of touches, barely redirecting the ball but doing enough to keep Buffon on his line.

However, Fiorentina had barely finished celebrating when Juventus cut into the lead in rather scrappy fashion, with a loose ball in the area falling for Higuain to stab home.

That set up a nervy finish, but Juve could not find an equaliser, with Higuain heading straight at Ciprian Tatarusani and Paulo Dybala blazing high and wide as time ran down.

Marek Hamsik celebrates after scoring for Napoli.

Marek Hamsik moved to within two goals of Diego Maradona's record of 115 as he struck to help Napoli beat Pescara 3-1 on Sunday and keep up the pressure on the top two.

Napoli struggled to get past a well-organised Pescara in the first half but broke the deadlock immediately after the break as Lorenzo Tonelli headed home.

Hamsik volleyed in a brilliant chipped pass from Piotr Zielinski less than two minutes later and Dries Mertens got the third before Gianluca Caprari pulled one back from the penalty spot.

Roma moved to within a point of leaders Juventus -- for a few hours at least -- as they won 1-0 at Udinese.

Their third 1-0 win in four games was secured when Radja Nainggolan scored in the 12th minute, volleying Kevin Strootman's pass into the bottom left corner.

Edin Dzeko should have extended Roma's lead six minutes later but he blazed a spot-kick over the bar after Marco Davide Faraoni had been penalised for handball and also headed wide from close range late on.

Lazio fought back from a goal down to beat Atalanta 2-1 and remain a point behind third-placed Napoli while extending their advantage over both Milan sides to four points.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic headed an equaliser in first-half stoppage time after Andrea Petagna had opened the scoring in the 21st minute.

Ciro Immobile converted the winning penalty in the 68th after being tripped by former Lazio goalkeeper Etrit Berisha.

Sassuolo and Cagliari both won 4-1, beating Palermo and Genoa respectively, while Empoli missed a penalty in a goalless draw at Sampdoria.

