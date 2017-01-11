Inter rally late to extend winning run in Serie A to five games

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
FT
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
FT
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
FT
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
FT
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
FT
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
FT
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
FT
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
FT
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
FT
Next

Serie A: Inter rally to extend winning run

Italian Serie A PA Sport
InternazionaleInternazionale
Chievo VeronaChievo Verona
3
1
FT
FT
Paulo Dybala

Juventus can't afford to slack off

Juventus Mina Rzouki
FiorentinaFiorentina
JuventusJuventus
7:45 PM UTC
7:45 PM UTC
Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta

Inter gamble on Roberto Gagliardini

Inter Milan Edoardo Dalmonte
Fazio action Roma

Fazio a resurgent force in Roma's defence

Roma Terry Daley
Read

Rumour Rater: Evra to Palace?

English Premier League
Fabio Quagliarella Sampdoria

Quagliarella signs new contract with Sampdoria

Transfers PA Sport
Mame Baba Thiam

Thiam joins Empoli on loan from Juventus

Transfers PA Sport
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Francesco Acerbi Sassuolo

Sassuolo dismiss Carnevali exit amid Foxes interest

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Paulo Dybala standalone

Del Piero: Dybala can become one of best

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Mattia Caldara

Juventus sign Atalanta's Caldara for €15m

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?

English Premier League
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Arkadiusz Milik

Milik resumes Napoli training after injury

Napoli PA Sport
Manolo Gabbiadini during Napoli's Serie A game against Sampdoria in January 2017.

Sarri must improve management - Parisi

Napoli Ben Gladwell
Inter Milan coach Stefano Pioli

Pioli leading massive turnaround at Inter

Serie A James Horncastle
Read

Manolas denies reports of rejecting new Roma deal

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

Dybala pledges future to Juventus

Juventus ESPN Staff
 By PA Sport
Inter rally late to extend winning run in Serie A to five games

Eder scored late to help Inter Milan secure a win against Chievo.

Inter Milan came from behind to beat Chievo 3-1 with late goals from Ivan Perisic and Eder at the San Siro to record a fifth straight Serie A victory.

Forward Sergio Pellissier had given the visitors a shock half-time lead when he crashed a volley past goalkeeper Samir Handanovic following a corner.

Inter, though, were somewhat unfortunate not to have gone into the break level after new signing Roberto Gagliardini saw his header clawed off the line by Flying Donkeys' keeper Stefano Sorrentino while Perisic shaved the woodwork.

Eventually the Nerazzurri forced an equaliser in the 69th minute when Mauro Icardi got ahead of the defence to volley in a sweeping right-wing cross from Antonio Candreva at close range.

With just four minutes left, Perisic muscled his way into the left side of the Chievo penalty area before dispatching a low shot into the bottom corner.

In stoppage-time, Eder drove in a third after Rodrigo Palacio intercepted a poor back-pass and pulled the ball out to the edge of the penalty area.

Stefano Pioli's side move above Atalanta into sixth place, while Chievo remain in mid-table.

Earlier on Saturday, Bologna secured a 1-0 win at struggling Crotone.

Blerim Dzemaili broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half when the Switzerland international fired in an angled drive, which proved enough for the Rossoblu to take all three points.

Crotone, meanwhile, remained deep in trouble, the defeat leaving them bottom of the table on just nine points.

