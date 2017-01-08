Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
China
Iceland
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
The recent comments from newly-elected FIGC chief Carlo Tavecchio have cast a shadow over Italian football.

Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Ben Gladwell
Italian FA chief Carlo Tavecchio unable 'to reduce Serie A from 20 to 18 clubs'

The recent comments from newly-elected FIGC chief Carlo Tavecchio have cast a shadow over Italian football.
Carlo Tavecchio is frustrated in his attempts to reform Italian football.

Italian football federation president Carlo Tavecchio says his attempts to reduce Serie A to 18 clubs are falling on deaf ears.

Tavecchio believes an 18-team top flight would improve the competitiveness of Italy's clubs in European competition. A reduction would also make the game more sustainable, given the continued financial difficulties plaguing clubs right up to the highest level.

This week, former Serie A club Reggina -- who survived in the top flight under current Watford manager Walter Mazzarri in the 2006-07 season, despite starting out with an 11-point deduction from the Calciopoli scandal -- were declared bankrupt while Serie B sides Brescia and Pisa have also faced serious financial problems recently.

A solution to these problems may be a reduction of the number of professional clubs in circulation by taking Serie A from 20 to 18 clubs and Serie B from 22 to 20, but Tavecchio says he stands more chance of convincing just the lower levels to reform their leagues.

"It's pure utopia to reduce Serie A from 20 to 18 clubs," he told RAI radio. "The only reforms we can do are going to be in the lower divisions."

Tavecchio outlined his league reduction ideas in September, when he said it would need a "four or five-year plan" to be implemented.

The 73-year-old has also shown his appreciation for the work Antonio Conte is doing at Premier League leaders Chelsea.

"I'm extremely satisfied with what he is doing," he said. "I knew from the very first day we agreed to appoint him as Italy coach that he would leave again after two years, but there are opportunities which only come around once in a lifetime."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

