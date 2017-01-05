Roma edge Genoa thanks to own goal, Inter win fourth straight Serie A game

Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 18/5  Away: 1/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AC Milan
Cagliari
0
0
LIVE 60'
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 6/4  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Roma celeb v Genoa 20170108

Serie A: Roma edge Genoa, Inter win again

Italian Serie A Associated Press
Read

Torino reject Arsenal's Belotti bid - Petrachi

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sinisa Mihajlovic

Mihajlovic had 'sleepless nights' over China offer

Torino ESPN staff
Read
UdineseUdinese
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sofiane Feghouli in action for West Ham United against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Roma confirm interest in Feghouli deal

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Juve drop Evra amid transfer speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Lorenzo Tonelli finally made his Napoli debut and scored a late winner.

Serie A: Tonelli nets late winner for Napoli

Italian Serie A PA Sport
Read

Spalletti begs for Roma fans to return

Italian Serie A
Read
NapoliNapoli
SampdoriaSampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
EmpoliEmpoli
PalermoPalermo
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Gonzalo Higuain celebrates with Juventus teammates after scoring against Roma in Serie A.

Juventus' European dream in 2017

Juventus Mina Rzouki
Read

Allegri eyes long Juve stay

Italian Serie A
Read
JuventusJuventus
BolognaBologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
Ever Banega celebrates after scoring for Inter Milan in their Serie A win against Lazio.

Inter Milan hunting third in Serie A

Inter Milan Edoardo Dalmonte
Read
Luciano Spalletti

Roma must cure Serie A travel sickness

Roma Terry Daley
Read
Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta

Gagliardini's Inter Milan move held up

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

De Boer: I've rejected offers since Inter

Internazionale Ben Gladwell
Read

Roma not big enough for Sansom - Nicollin

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Albertini: Milan must spend money wisely

AC Milan Ben Gladwell
Read
Mauro Icardi earned some fans' applause with a brace against Torino on Wednesday.

Icardi upbeat over Inter future under Suning

Internazionale Ben Gladwell
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Roma edge Genoa thanks to own goal, Inter win fourth straight Serie A game

Roma celeb v Genoa 20170108
Roma picked up a first away win since October.

An Armando Izzo own goal gave Roma a 1-0 victory over Genoa and secured their first win away from home since October.

Izzo redirected a cross from Bruno Peres into his own net in the first half to put Roma ahead.

Edin Dzeko could have doubled their lead but hit the post near the hour mark, before goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny preserved the win with a save from Lucas Ocampos in stoppage time.

Roma moved to within one point of Serie A leaders Juventus, who have two matches in hand and host Bologna later on Sunday.

Lazio also won 1-0, beating struggling Crotone with a last-minute goal from Ciro Immobile.

Lucas Biglia had the chance to open the scoring in the first half for Lazio but saw his penalty come back off the crossbar.

The match appeared to be ending goalless before Immobile popped up late on to score the only goal of the game, leaving Lazio fourth, one point behind third-placed Napoli.

Ivan Perisic scored twice as Inter Milan came from a goal down to beat Udinese 2-1 and win a fourth straight Serie A game.

Perisic equalised in first-half added time, slotting a shot inside the near post after receiving a pass from Mauro Icardi, and then headed in from a free kick three minutes from the end.

Jakub Jankto, a 20-year-old Czech midfielder, had put Udinese ahead early in the first half after being set up by Seko Fofana.

With new coach Stefano Pioli continuing to make an impact, Inter moved up to sixth, level on points with AC Milan, who have a game in hand.

Atalanta revived their chances of finishing in the Europa League spots with a convincing 4-1 win at Chievo Verona.

Alejandro "Papu" Gomez scored twice for Atalanta, with Andrea Conti and Remo Freuler also finding the target for the Bergamo club. Sergio Pellissier's goal for Chievo temporarily made it 3-1.

Domenico Berardi returned from a long injury layoff for Sassuolo in a 0-0 draw with Torino.

The Pescara-Fiorentina match was postponed due to too much snow and ice inside and around the Stadio Adriatico.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.