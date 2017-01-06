Higuain scores twice as Juventus beat Bologna; Roma win to keep pace

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring the opener in Juventus' easy win against Bologna.

Juventus cruised to 3-0 win over Bologna marking their 26th consecutive home victory to break the previous Serie A record which the Old Lady set during their 2013-14 campaign.

Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring for the hosts in the seventh minute, with Paulo Dybala doubling the advantage from the penalty spot just minutes before half-time.

Juve's third came shortly after the break, with Higuain adding his second goal of the game and sixth in his last five matches, to effectively end the match as Max Allegri's men shut down proceedings and maintained a four-point lead in the table over chasing Roma.

Roma picked up a first away win since October.

An Armando Izzo own goal gave Roma a 1-0 victory over Genoa and secured their first win away from home since October.

Izzo redirected a cross from Bruno Peres into his own net in the first half to put Roma ahead.

Edin Dzeko could have doubled their lead but hit the post near the hour mark, before goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny preserved the win with a save from Lucas Ocampos in stoppage time.

Roma moved to within one point of Serie A leaders Juventus, who have two matches in hand and host Bologna later on Sunday.

Lazio also won 1-0, beating struggling Crotone with a last-minute goal from Ciro Immobile.

Lucas Biglia had the chance to open the scoring in the first half for Lazio but saw his penalty come back off the crossbar.

The match appeared to be ending goalless before Immobile popped up late on to score the only goal of the game, leaving Lazio fourth, one point behind third-placed Napoli.

Ivan Perisic scored twice as Inter Milan came from a goal down to beat Udinese 2-1 and win a fourth-straight league game.

Perisic equalised in first-half added time, slotting a shot inside the near post after receiving a pass from Mauro Icardi, and then headed in from a free kick three minutes from the end.

Jakub Jankto, a 20-year-old Czech midfielder, had put Udinese ahead early in the first half after being set up by Seko Fofana.

With new coach Stefano Pioli continuing to make an impact, Inter moved up to sixth, level on points with AC Milan, who have a game in hand.

AC Milan needed a late goal from Carlos Bacca to beat visiting Cagliari 1-0.

Bacca scored from close range two minutes from the end after being set up by Gianluca Lapadula to move Milan up to fifth.

Cagliari ended the game with 10 men when Bruno Alves was sent off for pulling down Bacca just outside the area to prevent a clear scoring opportunity in added time.

Atalanta revived their chances of finishing in the Europa League spots with a convincing 4-1 win at Chievo Verona.

Alejandro "Papu" Gomez scored twice for Atalanta, with Andrea Conti and Remo Freuler also finding the target for the Bergamo club. Sergio Pellissier's goal for Chievo temporarily made it 3-1.

Domenico Berardi returned from a long injury layoff for Sassuolo in a 0-0 draw with Torino.

The Pescara-Fiorentina match was postponed due to too much snow and ice inside and around the Stadio Adriatico.