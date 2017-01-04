Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Lorenzo Tonelli finally made his Napoli debut and scored a late winner.

Serie A: Tonelli nets late winner for Napoli

Italian Serie A
Spalletti begs for Roma fans to return

Italian Serie A
Gonzalo Higuain celebrates with Juventus teammates after scoring against Roma in Serie A.

Juventus' European dream in 2017

Juventus
Allegri eyes long Juve stay

Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus
BolognaBologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Ever Banega celebrates after scoring for Inter Milan in their Serie A win against Lazio.

Inter Milan hunting third in Serie A

Inter Milan
Luciano Spalletti

Roma must cure Serie A travel sickness

Roma
Roberto Gagliardini Atalanta

Gagliardini's Inter Milan move held up

Transfers
De Boer: I've rejected offers since Inter

Internazionale
Roma not big enough for Sansom - Nicollin

Transfers
Albertini: Milan must spend money wisely

AC Milan
Mauro Icardi earned some fans' applause with a brace against Torino on Wednesday.

Icardi upbeat over Inter future under Suning

Internazionale
Banega agent dismisses Juventus talk

Transfers
Inter's Gabigol: I just need time to adapt

Transfers
Will Allegri keep going with Juventus?

Serie A
Juan Manuel Iturbe

Iturbe needs stability at Torino

Transfers
Juan Iturbe

Torino sign Iturbe on loan from Roma

Torino
Morrison training with Wigan - sources

Transfers
 By PA Sport
Lorenzo Tonelli nets late winner on his Napoli debut as Serie A resumes

Lorenzo Tonelli finally made his Napoli debut and scored a late winner.
Lorenzo Tonelli's late goal gave Napoli all three points against Sampdoria.

Defender Lorenzo Tonelli marked his belated Napoli debut with a goal deep into stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win over 10-man Sampdoria on the return to Serie A action following the winter break.

Sampdoria had gone into half-time at San Paolo ahead against the run of play after an own goal from Elseid Hysaj on 30 minutes.

The visitors, though, found themselves down to 10 men just after the hour when defender Matias Silvestre collected his second caution.

With 13 minutes left substitute Manolo Gabbiadini stabbed the ball in from close range after it was knocked back across goal by Jose Callejon.

The Partenopei finally got a winner when, into the fifth minute of stoppage time, Tonelli -- who had not played since a summer transfer from Empoli -- smashed Ivan Strinic's cutback into the roof of the net.

Napoli move level on points with second-placed Roma, who play at Genoa on Sunday.

Earlier, in the first Serie A match of 2017 at the Stadio Castellani, Empoli beat fellow relegation-battlers Palermo 1-0 through a 78th-minute penalty from substitute Massimo Maccarone.

Thiago Cionek fouled Maccarone to break up a clear scoring chance from the center of the area, and the Empoli man drilled his spot kick into the left side of the net, all less than two minutes after coming on.

Empoli moved seven points clear of Palermo and the drop zone.

Meanwhile, the Pescara-Fiorentina match scheduled for Sunday was postponed because of too much snow and ice inside and around Stadio Adriatico.

