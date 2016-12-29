AC Milan and Inter must step up in Serie A - Carlo Tavecchio

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 7/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Leonardo Pavoletti in action for Genoa against Udinese.

Napoli announce signing of Pavoletti

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Milan clubs must step up - Tavecchio

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Read

Juve sign Rincon from Genoa for €8m

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Extra Time: Pep's arrogance

ESPN FC TV
Read

Liverpool not interested in Hart - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Buffon not decided on retirement date - agent

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read

Witsel to reject Juventus for China move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

What to expect in the transfer window

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gab Marcotti's 2016 World XI

ESPN FC TV
Read
AC Milan celebrate their Supercup victory over Juventus.

Takeover among AC Milan's 2017 wishes

AC Milan Sumeet Paul
Read
Sunday's loss to Lazio was a day to forget for Inter's Felipe Melo.

Palmeiras waiting to do Melo deal - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Shanghai SIPG join Witsel race - report

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Roma hope to begin new stadium in 2017

AS Roma Ben Gladwell
Read

Marseille join race for striker Defrel - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Winners and losers across Europe so far

European Football ESPN staff
Read

Banega has 'offers' from China - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Can Evra still cut it at the top?

Italian Serie A
Read
West Ham's Simone Zaza

Valencia in talks with Juve over Zaza - agent

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Pavoletti closes in on transfer to Napoli

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Gabigol: Inter move was a highlight of 2016

Internazionale Ben Gladwell
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

AC Milan and Inter must step up in Serie A - Carlo Tavecchio

AC Milan's win in the Italian Super Cup sees them back into the top 10 of Shaka Hislop's final power rankings for 2016.

Italian football federation president Carlo Tavecchio wants to see the Milan clubs return to being competitive again in a bid to end Juventus' domination of the Italian game.

AC Milan, who are currently fifth, last qualified for the Champions League in 2013 and have been absent from European club competition for the past three seasons -- their longest period without European football in Silvio Berlusconi's 30-year reign as president.

Inter Milan, who are seventh in the table this season, were eliminated from this season's Europa League in the group stage of what was their first European participation since 2012.

"Our football is not in a state of decline, but we are lacking something and we need Milan to recover," Tavecchio said. "Not only for the city, but for the whole of Lombardy. With its history, Milan cannot remain absent from a stage where, with all due respect for Rome and Naples, Turin currently has an organisational superiority in terms of its winning culture."

Juve, who are four points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand, are on course to win Serie A for a record sixth straight season.

"Inter are in a more convenient position since they will have a club structure consolidated by major investment and I believe this will happen already next season, with the arrival of a specific management," he told Radio 24.

"Milan, on the other hand, could recover if they maintain the current board, but throughout all this Juventus are going to be careful with any changes because they will see rivals emerging very soon, if in Milan they do what they need to do."

Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup before Christmas while they also defeated the Bianconeri in Serie A earlier this season, although they are nine points behind the league leaders approaching the midway stage of the season, with Inter a further three points behind.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.