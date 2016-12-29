AC Milan and Inter must step up in Serie A - Carlo Tavecchio

AC Milan's win in the Italian Super Cup sees them back into the top 10 of Shaka Hislop's final power rankings for 2016.

Italian football federation president Carlo Tavecchio wants to see the Milan clubs return to being competitive again in a bid to end Juventus' domination of the Italian game.

AC Milan, who are currently fifth, last qualified for the Champions League in 2013 and have been absent from European club competition for the past three seasons -- their longest period without European football in Silvio Berlusconi's 30-year reign as president.

Inter Milan, who are seventh in the table this season, were eliminated from this season's Europa League in the group stage of what was their first European participation since 2012.

"Our football is not in a state of decline, but we are lacking something and we need Milan to recover," Tavecchio said. "Not only for the city, but for the whole of Lombardy. With its history, Milan cannot remain absent from a stage where, with all due respect for Rome and Naples, Turin currently has an organisational superiority in terms of its winning culture."

Juve, who are four points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand, are on course to win Serie A for a record sixth straight season.

"Inter are in a more convenient position since they will have a club structure consolidated by major investment and I believe this will happen already next season, with the arrival of a specific management," he told Radio 24.

"Milan, on the other hand, could recover if they maintain the current board, but throughout all this Juventus are going to be careful with any changes because they will see rivals emerging very soon, if in Milan they do what they need to do."

Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup before Christmas while they also defeated the Bianconeri in Serie A earlier this season, although they are nine points behind the league leaders approaching the midway stage of the season, with Inter a further three points behind.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.