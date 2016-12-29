Serie A chief Carlo Tavecchio open to fixtures over the Christmas period

Carlo Tavecchio has said he could not imagine games being played on Christmas Day.

Italian FA (FIGC) president Carlo Tavecchio has said he has no problem with Serie A fixtures being played over the festive period -- as long as none take place on Christmas Day.

Andrea Abodi, the president of Serie B -- in which fixtures are played on Christmas Eve -- said Serie A should contemplate delaying its winter break to have games around Christmas.

Abodi claimed Tavecchio did not understand how big a draw such fixtures could be, but the FIGC president told Sky Sport Italia: "I never said I had any problems with playing over the festive period, but for a Catholic like myself it would be strange playing on the day Jesus Christ was born.

"I was asked if I would like to play at Christmas and I interpreted it literally, thinking of Dec. 25.

"It's not that I have problems understanding things -- maybe I thought I had heard the words Christmas Day. But it's hard for a Catholic to imagine playing on that day.

"We are not the only league not playing [over the festive period], I have to add. But for me, there wouldn't be any problem."

Serie B saw a 10 percent rise in attendances, compared to an average weekend, over the festive period.

