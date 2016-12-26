Previous
Hamilton Academical
Celtic
0
3
FT
Game Details
Rangers
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
1
0
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
FiorentinaFiorentina
NapoliNapoli
3
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
SampdoriaSampdoria
UdineseUdinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
PalermoPalermo
US PescaraUS Pescara
1
1
FT
Game Details
TorinoTorino
GenoaGenoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Italian federation, league presidents disagree on idea of holiday fixtures

Italy federation president Carlo Tavecchio doesn't want Serie A to adopt holiday fixtures.

The presidents of Serie A and the Italian Football Federation disagree on the prospect of playing games over the holidays and outside of Italy.

Like most major leagues in Europe, Serie A is in the midst of a winter break and does not resume play until Jan. 7.

The Premier League has continued to schedule games in England over that time, but FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio dismissed the idea of following that example.

"Christmas in Italy is a sacred time and must be respected. In that week it's crucial for everyone to spend time with their families. We are a Christian nation and a traditional one," Tavecchio told Corriere della Sera.

"You can have your extra game on New Year's Day, in August or to mark the Carnival season, but not at Christmas."

The FC crew debate the importance of the Italian Super Cup after Milan topped Juventus to end a five-year trophy drought.

However, Lega Serie A chief Maurizio Beretta said the Italian game must adapt during a time when it is seeing less growth than other leagues in Europe.

"We cannot think that Italian football will remain inside the domestic confines," he told the Corriere della Sera.

"In the footsteps of the Premier League, we must build an offer for the fans who go to the stadium, those who watch on TV and at the same time export the League to make it more important and appetising around the world."

On Friday, the Italian Supercoppa was played outside of the country for the fifth time in six years, but Tavecchio said he did not want to see league games played abroad as well.

"Serie A has to be played in Italy," he said. "If someone in future wants to have a game abroad, thinking about the TV rights, then I am not against it, but there have to be rules."

