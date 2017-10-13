Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Málaga
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
United States U17
England U17
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
Caen
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Internazionale
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
U.A.N.L
Toluca
1
0
ESPN3 LIVE 27'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Napoli 0-0 Inter: Goalkeepers stand out

Italian Serie A

Related Videos

Napoli 0-0 Inter: Goalkeepers stand out

Italian Serie A
Read

Is Serie A getting exciting again?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Player Power Rankings: Icardi impeccable

Italian Serie A
Read

Montella: Milan didn't deserve to lose derby

Italian Serie A
Read

Spalletti hails complete Icardi performance

Italian Serie A
Read

Extra Time: Chelsea recalling Abraham?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Inter 3-2 Milan: Icardi the derby hero

Italian Serie A
Read

Inter 3-2 Milan: Icardi the derby hero

Italian Serie A
Read

Allegri: Dybala needs to focus in big moments

Italian Serie A
Read

Roma 0-1 Napoli: Sarri & Co. stay perfect

Italian Serie A
Read

Roma 0-1 Napoli: Sarri & Co. stay perfect

Italian Serie A
Read

Juventus 1-2 Lazio: Immobile shocks Juve

Italian Serie A
Read

Juventus 1-2 Lazio: Immobile shocks Juve

Italian Serie A
Read

Di Francesco: Napoli not quite at Juve level

Italian Serie A
Read

Allegri wary of Lazio's counter-attack

Italian Serie A
Read

Serie A preview: Napoli to stay perfect?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Albertini: Milan derby is special

Italian Serie A
Read

WATCH: Top Serie A goals of the week

Italian Serie A
Read

Marcotti: Milan are on a knife-edge

ESPN FC TV
Read

Were Juve hard done by VAR decision?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Atalanta 2-2 Juventus: La Dea hold Juve

Italian Serie A
Read

Milan 0-2 Roma: Dzeko stays hot

Italian Serie A
Read

Allegri: Juve need Higuain's goals now

Italian Serie A
Read

Rumour Rater: Ozil, Ancelotti to AC Milan?

International
Read

Juve's Chiellini joins #CommonGoal project

Italian Serie A
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: No change at the top

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Top Serie A goals of the week

Italian Serie A
Read

Inter 1-0 Genoa: Nerazzurri leave it late

Italian Serie A
Read

Sampdoria 2-0 AC Milan: Rossoneri blanked

Italian Serie A
Read

Juventus 4-0 Torino: Juve dominate Turin derby

Italian Serie A
Read

Roma 3-1 Udinese: El Shaarawy brace powers Giallorossi

Italian Serie A
Read