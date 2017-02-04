ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Cagliari
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Crotone 0-2 Roma
Italian Serie A
51 minutes ago
Related Videos
Cagliari 0-2 Juventus
Italian Serie A
21 minutes ago
Read
Allegri: I am happy at Juventus
Italian Serie A
8 hours ago
Read
Napoli 2-0 Genoa
Italian Serie A
1 day ago
Read
Lazio face Milan in mammoth clash
Italian Serie A
2 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Ramos challenges King James
International
2 days ago
Read
Napoli without Callejon vs. Genoa
Italian Serie A
3 days ago
Read
Now or never for Juve in Champions League?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Bologna 0-1 AC Milan
Italian Serie A
4 days ago
Read
Roma 4-0 Fiorentina
Italian Serie A
5 days ago
Read
Power Rankings: Lukaku tops the list
International
6 days ago
Read
Allegri: Juve-Inter like a UCL semifinal
Italian Serie A
6 days ago
Read
Allegri's adjustments lift Juve over Inter
Italian Serie A
6 days ago
Read
Milan need to keep calm
Italian Serie A
6 days ago
Read
Can Napoli's attack push for a title?
Italian Serie A
6 days ago
Read
AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria
Italian Serie A
7 days ago
Read
Allegri: Higuain, Icardi world's best strikers
Italian Serie A
7 days ago
Read
Allegri wants Juve to improve for Inter
Italian Serie A
Feb 4, 2017
Read
Can Inter steal a win in Turin?
ESPN FC TV
Feb 2, 2017
Read
Gab's transfer window winners and losers
International
Feb 1, 2017
Read
Serie A Talk: New formation, new Juve?
ESPN FC TV
Jan 29, 2017
Read
Sassuolo 0-2 Juventus
Italian Serie A
Jan 29, 2017
Read
Inter Milan 3-0 Pescara
Italian Serie A
Jan 28, 2017
Read
Spalletti boasts about Roma's quality
Italian Serie A
Jan 28, 2017
Read
Juventus 2-0 Lazio
Italian Serie A
Jan 22, 2017
Read
Milan 1-2 Napoli
Italian Serie A
Jan 21, 2017
Read
Marcotti: No sense in Sanchez-Pjanic swap
ESPN FC TV
Jan 18, 2017
Read
Morrow: Seba brought a winning culture
Major League Soccer
Jan 18, 2017
Read
The Sweeper: Juve's logo backlash
Italian Serie A
Jan 17, 2017
Read
Torino 2-2 AC Milan
Italian Serie A
Jan 16, 2017
Read
Gagliardini showing shades of Gerrard?
Italian Serie A
Jan 15, 2017
Read
Dries Mertens a man on fire
Italian Serie A
Jan 15, 2017
Read