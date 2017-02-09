Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Highlights
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Bologna 0-1 AC Milan

Italian Serie A

