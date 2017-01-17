Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Real Sociedad
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Braga
Tondela
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Torino 2-2 AC Milan

Italian Serie A

Related Videos

Allegri not worried despite defeat

Italian Serie A
Read

Gagliardini showing shades of Gerrard?

Italian Serie A
Read

Dries Mertens a man on fire

Italian Serie A
Read

Should Juve be panicking?

Italian Serie A
Read

Fiorentina 2-1 Juventus

Italian Serie A
Read

Allegri: Next month will decide Serie A title

Italian Serie A
Read

Rumour Rater: Evra to Palace?

English Premier League
Read

Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?

English Premier League
Read

Rumour Rater: Evra back to Man United?

English Premier League
Read

Rumour Rater: Pep eyeing Rakitic?

English Premier League
Read

Allegri: League is not over

Italian Serie A
Read

Juventus 3-0 Bologna

Italian Serie A
Read

AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari

Italian Serie A
Read

Spalletti begs for Roma fans to return

Italian Serie A
Read

Allegri eyes long Juve stay

Italian Serie A
Read

Extra Time: Pep's arrogance

ESPN FC TV
Read

What to expect in the transfer window

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gab Marcotti's 2016 World XI

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can Evra still cut it at the top?

Italian Serie A
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Milan back in

ESPN FC TV
Read

Joe Hart heading to Merseyside?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Roma 3-1 Chievo Verona

Italian Serie A
Read

Inter Milan 3-0 Lazio

Italian Serie A
Read

Player Power Rankings: Suarez left off?

International
Read

'Tense situation' as Milan sale postponed

Italian Serie A
Read

Juve assert dominance in Serie A

Italian Serie A
Read

Mertens a testament to Sarri

Italian Serie A
Read

Marcotti: Highly unlikely Juve falter

ESPN FC TV
Read

Juventus vs Roma-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-18th December 2016

Italian Serie A
Read

Juventus 1-0 Roma

Italian Serie A
Read

Bandini: 'Game on' if Roma beat Juve

ESPN FC TV
Read