Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
0
0
LIVE
7'
Game Details
Home: 9/2
Draw: 7/2
Away: 8/15
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details


Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
0
0
LIVE
4'
Game Details
Home: 1/4
Draw: 9/2
Away: 11/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details


Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details


Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details


Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details


Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details


Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details


Next
Now Playing
AC Milan 1-0 Cagliari
Italian Serie A
34 minutes ago
Spalletti begs for Roma fans to return
Italian Serie A
21 hours ago
Read
Allegri eyes long Juve stay
Italian Serie A
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Pep's arrogance
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
What to expect in the transfer window
ESPN FC TV
6 days ago
Read
Gab Marcotti's 2016 World XI
ESPN FC TV
6 days ago
Read
Can Evra still cut it at the top?
Italian Serie A
Dec 29, 2016
Read
Shaka's Power Rankings: Milan back in
ESPN FC TV
Dec 23, 2016
Read
Joe Hart heading to Merseyside?
ESPN FC TV
Dec 22, 2016
Read
Roma 3-1 Chievo Verona
Italian Serie A
Dec 22, 2016
Read
Inter Milan 3-0 Lazio
Italian Serie A
Dec 21, 2016
Read
Spalletti: Roma ready to bounce back
Italian Serie A
Dec 21, 2016
Read
Player Power Rankings: Suarez left off?
International
Dec 19, 2016
Read
'Tense situation' as Milan sale postponed
Italian Serie A
Dec 18, 2016
Read
Juve assert dominance in Serie A
Italian Serie A
Dec 18, 2016
Read
Mertens a testament to Sarri
Italian Serie A
Dec 18, 2016
Read
Marcotti: Highly unlikely Juve falter
ESPN FC TV
Dec 18, 2016
Read
Juventus vs Roma-Full Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-18th December 2016
Italian Serie A
Dec 17, 2016
Read
Juventus 1-0 Roma
Italian Serie A
Dec 17, 2016
Read
Bandini: 'Game on' if Roma beat Juve
ESPN FC TV
Dec 16, 2016
Read
Juventus, Higuain shine in Turin derby
Italian Serie A
Dec 11, 2016
Read
Mertens shines up front for Napoli
Italian Serie A
Dec 11, 2016
Read
Torino 1-3 Juventus
Italian Serie A
Dec 11, 2016
Read
The Sweeper: Bundle up for MLS Cup
Major League Soccer
Dec 9, 2016
Read
Yanks Abroad: Perez's Serie A debut
International
Dec 5, 2016
Read
Juventus regain form against Atalanta
Italian Serie A
Dec 4, 2016
Read
Lulic risks ban for Rudiger comments
Italian Serie A
Dec 4, 2016
Read
Roma's approach pays off
Italian Serie A
Dec 4, 2016
Read
Lazio 0-2 Roma
Italian Serie A
Dec 4, 2016
Read
Juventus 3-1 Atalanta
Italian Serie A
Dec 3, 2016
Read
Totti and De Rossi launch fan appeal
Italian Serie A
Nov 29, 2016
Read
Atalanta to add to Juventus' woes?
Italian Serie A
Nov 29, 2016
Read