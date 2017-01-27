Juventus vs. Inter Milan: The perfect advertisement for Italian football

Massimiliano Allegri taps Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain and Inter's Mauro Icardi as the best strikers in the world.

The Derby d'Italia will always be a hotly anticipated match and one that is fiercely contested by two hated rivals. While the match has lost its allure in recent years, the result will never be an easy one to predict.

On Sunday evening, Juventus host Internazionale and many cannot separate the two teams. While the Bianconeri are the champions of Italy and predicted to clinch the title again for a record-breaking sixth time in a row, Inter are the most in-form team in Italy, achieving seven consecutive Serie A wins under the auspices of their most recent coach, Stefano Pioli.

Pioli has long been the most underrated coach in Italy for he has rarely produced entertaining football. To many he's simply a solid tactician who fixes problems to create a working unit, one that sacrifices and works together to achieve results. While his sides are always respected, they are rarely feared as many still opine technique still trumps hard graft.

The truth is, Pioli is a product of the Juventus way. He favours hard work to enthralling technique and group cohesion to individual moments of beauty. However, it is his respect for mental fortitude that has earned him his success and the chance to coach Inter, a team he guided to nine consecutive wins in all competitions before slipping up to Lazio, his former team, midweek.

A certain chunk of what Pioli learned as a footballer and as a coach came during his years at Juventus, when he played as a defender for the Old Lady. While the tactician was always an Inter fan, enthralled by the likes of Alessandro Altobelli and more, he was happy to accept a transfer to Turin. As revealed in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the father thought the experience would serve him well. Besides, "Juventus pay more."

Juventus are also a machine. Never a club known for beautiful football, but rather their unwavering devotion to success, the Bianconeri defined strength in character. This is perhaps why Massimiliano Allegri is tired of answering questions about the Old Lady's new 4-2-3-1 formation: "It's not the system that needs to improve, but Juventus."

Tactics are a beautiful thing and formations are important but they mean nothing if they are not perfectly executed. Juve's latest shape is not the reason behind the team's renewed vigour but the idea of it has sparked more interest from the players. The squad now cover more ground, running just under 10 kilometres more per game while the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic have proved themselves leaders capable of scoring as well as assisting and defending.

Yet even in this new formation, Juventus are capable of being overwhelmed if they stop playing at 100 percent. Milan proved that in the second half of the Coppa Italia match only last week.

Pioli, like Allegri understands this very point. Unlike Frank de Boer before him, the new Inter coach has no interest in creating tactical legacies or even in entertaining the masses. He cares only about the win like Giampiero Boniperti once preached and that is why Juventus should fear him and his Nerazzurri side. Massimiliano Allegri accuses Juventus of being too conservative ahead of their clash with Inter Milan.

Inter are solid, compact and united. They no longer rely on Mauro Icardi to score the goals but happy to share the duties and glory. Eight different players have netted for the club in their last seven league matches with Icardi not only continuing to score but happy to provide his teammates with assists.

Every player within their deep squad, from Geoffrey Kondogbia to Marcelo Brozovic, feels part of a team. Each man is happy to sacrifice. In the words of Miranda, Pioli united them and made them "stronger mentally and tactically."

Mentalities can be strengthened and improved in many ways. While Antonio Conte used his words and visible hunger to motivate the troops, Allegri relies on what he knows best, his understanding of tactics. He cannot command the room in the same way as his predecessor nor can he jump and gesticulate on the sidelines in such a manner as to spark mad hunger. So, Allegri tinkers. He is a genius not because he uncovered a brilliant formation but because through that formation, he found a way of recapturing the team's interest, in earning back their hunger for victory.

Mandzukic has turned into a forward-slash-perfect defender, Higuain is now an assist maker as well as a predator while the so-called physically broken Sami Khedira is delighting in his heavier workload, running relentlessly to make timely runs forward as well as running back to provide a defensive shield when possession has been lost. By entrusting them to indulge in attacking play, the players repaid Allegri by ensuring defensive concentration.

Juventus versus Inter will be the perfect advertisement for Italian football. There may not be an avalanche of audacious goals nor a flick and a trick to delight the neutrals but there will be a battle, both mentally and tactically, demonstrating what Italian football has always been about, that burning desire for victory.

Mina Rzouki covers Juventus and the Italian national team for ESPN FC. Follow her on Twitter: @Minarzouki.