Dybala leads Juventus past Atalanta; Fiorentina see off Chievo Verona

Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring a goal in Juventus' Coppa Italia win against Atalanta.

Two of Serie A's brightest young talents were on full display as Juventus and Fiorentina each advanced to the Coppa Italia quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Paulo Dybala scored one goal and set up another as Juventus beat in-form Atalanta 3-2, while Federico Bernardeschi converted a penalty in stoppage time and hit the crossbar as Fiorentina defeated Chievo Verona 1-0.

Six-time champion Fiorentina's next opponent is Napoli, who beat Serie B side Spezia 3-1 on Tuesday.

At the Juventus Stadium, Dybala's exploits made manager Massimiliano Allegri's decision to rest Gonzalo Higuain look smart.

Mario Mandzukic nearly broke the deadlock in the early stages when he met a cross with his chest and the ball struck the post. Juventus then protested for an apparent penalty after Dybala was taken down a few minutes later.

Midway through the first half, the 23-year-old Dybala scored with a volley from outside the area following a touch from Mandzukic.

Twelve minutes later, Dybala threaded a pass through to Mandzukic, who made it 2-0 with an angled shot.

After Dybala was taken off, the final 20 minutes proved nervous for Juventus.

Abdoulay Konko pulled one back for Atalanta in the 72nd, hammering in a shot off the inside of the post from the edge of the area. Goalkeeper Neto, starting in place of Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon, had no chance to stop the shot.

Three minutes later, Miralem Pjanic restored Juventus' two-goal lead with a penalty after Stephan Lichtsteiner was fouled inside the area.

However, in the 81st, Atalanta's 18-year-old Ivory Coast forward Emmanuel Latte Lath beat Lichtsteiner to redirect a cross in to make it 3-2.

Juventus hadn't conceded two goals at home since drawing 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League nearly a year ago.

"We knew it would be a tough match," Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli said. "We really risked a lot."

Dybala and Bernardeschi will go head-to-head when Juventus visit Fiorentina on Sunday in Serie A play.

Earlier, former Fiorentina fullback Massimo Gobbi stepped on Bernardeschi's foot from behind and the Viola winger fell to the ground to draw the penalty. The 22-year-old Italy international then drilled his shot into the lower-left corner.

Bernardeschi was involved in 12 of Fiorentina's 24 shots, producing nine attempts, while creating three more chances.

Both teams ended with 10 men.

Chievo midfielder Ivan Radovanovic was shown his second yellow in first-half added time and Bernardeschi hit the crossbar with the ensuing free kick.

Fiorentina forward Mauro Zarate was shown a straight red midway through the second half for a foul on Samuel Bastien.

Defending champion Juventus will next face AC Milan or Torino, who play on Thursday.

The other Round-of-16 matchups are Inter Milan vs. Bologna; Sassuolo vs. Cesena; Lazio vs. Genoa; and Roma vs. Sampdoria.