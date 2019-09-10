Previous
Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester United
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsenal
Aston Villa
2
2
LIVE 83'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Liverpool
1
2
LIVE 83'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

FIFA 'assured' women can attend Iran WC qualifier

Iran Reuters
Read

Iran must allow women into stadiums - FIFA pres

Iran Associated Press
Read
Rudi Gutendorf

Legendary coach 'Restless Rudi' dies aged 93

FIFA World Cup Reuters
Read
Hong Kong fans turn their back and boo while holding up placards during the Chinese anthem

Hong Kong fans turn back on Chinese anthem

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Associated Press
Read

Iran's woman ban in focus after fan set self afire

Iran Associated Press
Read

Iranian women allowed to attend WC qualifier

Iran Reuters
Read
South KoreaSouth Korea
IranIran
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Carlos Queiroz was famous in his time in England for being serving as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant coach at Manchester United.

Colombia present Queiroz as new head coach

Colombia ESPN
Read

Queiroz steps down as Iran boss after Japan loss

Iran Reuters
Read
IranIran
JapanJapan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Asian Cup: Iran, Japan advance to semifinals

AFC Asian Cup Reuters
Read

Familiar 'big four' to fight for Asian Cup glory

AFC Asian Cup John Duerden
Read

FIFA panel wants to end Iran's ban on women fans

Blog - FIFA Reuters
Read
Carlos Queiroz was famous in his time in England for being serving as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant coach at Manchester United.

Queiroz to manage Iran without a contract

Iran Reuters
Read
Mark Milligan & Mile Jedinak

AFC teams exit Russia, look to January's Asian Cup

FIFA World Cup John Duerden
Read

World Cup fan faces in photos

World Cup ESPN
Read

Azmoun, 23, retires from Iran due to fan abuse

FIFA World Cup Reuters
Read
Carlos Queiroz was famous in his time in England for being serving as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant coach at Manchester United.

More history to Portugal than Ronaldo - Queiroz

FIFA World Cup Adriana Garcia
Read

VAR controversy shows system needs tweaking - ex-ref

FIFA World Cup Sam Borden
Read

VAR takes centre stage as Portugal do enough to advance

World Cup Raphael Honigstein
Read
By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

FIFA 'assured' women can attend Iran WC qualifier

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced that Iranian women will be able to watch men's football from October 10th, 2019.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said Iranian authorities have "assured" them that women will be able to attend the October World Cup qualifier in Tehran.

A female Iranian fan died earlier this month, after setting herself on fire to protest against her arrest for attending a match.

FIFA officials have been in Iran this week discussing preparations for the Oct. 10 World Cup qualifier against Cambodia, their first home game of the 2022 qualifying competition.

"We need to have women attending -- we need to push for that with respect but in a strong and forceful way and we cannot wait anymore," Infantino told a FIFA conference on women's football on Sunday.

"We have been assured, that as of the next international game of Iran, women will be allowed to enter football stadiums.

"This is something very important, it is 40 years that this has not happened, with a couple of exceptions, but it is important to move to the next level and to the next stage."

FIFA said on Saturday it would be working with the Iranian Football Federation to develop plans for women to attend domestic matches in the Iranian league as well.

Sahar Khodayari, dubbed "Blue Girl" for the colours of her favourite team Esteghlal, died in hospital after her self-immolation outside a court where she feared being jailed for six months, having attended the match in disguise as a man.

Khodayari's death has caused widespread outrage in Iran and internationally, prompting calls on social media for Iran's Football Federation to be suspended or banned by FIFA.

Critics say FIFA's own statutes hold discrimination on grounds of gender punishable by suspension or expulsion.

While foreign women have been allowed limited access to matches, Iranian women have been banned from stadiums when men's teams have been playing, since just after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

There were signs the situation regarding female fans in Iran was changing when a group of women was permitted to attend the second leg of the Asian Champions League final in Tehran last November, a match where Infantino was present.

Female fans, however, have been denied access to matches since. At Iran's friendly against Syria in June, women were locked out of the Azadi Stadium and detained by security forces.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.