Inter Milan hold 'cordial talks' with Icardi; not in squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Porto
AS Roma
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda Nara watch Inter Milan's 2-1 victory over Sampdoria from the stands

Inter Milan hold 'cordial talks' with Icardi

Internazionale Ben Gladwell
Serie A: 29 goals in 90 seconds

Italian Serie A
CagliariCagliari
InternazionaleInternazionale
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

ITALIAN SERIE A

2018/2019 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
3 Milan 13 9 4 48
4 Inter 14 5 7 47
5 AS Roma 12 8 6 44
Cagliari 2-1 Inter: Nerazzurri's position in jeopardy

Italian Serie A
Icardi questions Inter 'love, respect' in lengthy post

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Inter mashup shirt

Inter to wear 10-kit mashup jersey in Milan derby

Toe Poke Ben Gladwell
Mourinho on next move: I don't want conflict

Manchester United ESPN
Top 5 Serie A goals of the week: Amazing goals in Florence

Italian Serie A
Ivan Perisic

Icardi's wife blasts Perisic celebration reaction

Internazionale Ben Gladwell
FiorentinaFiorentina
InternazionaleInternazionale
3
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Fiorentina 3-3 Inter: Thriller ends in controversy

Italian Serie A
InternazionaleInternazionale
Rapid ViennaRapid Vienna
4
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 0
Game Details
Serie A Predictor: Top-four race heats up

Italian Serie A
Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda Nara watch Inter Milan's 2-1 victory over Sampdoria from the stands

Juve comments on Icardi 'out of order' - Marotta

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi, sitting with wife and agent Wanda Nara, had been stripped of the captain's armband earlier this week.

Icardi wants to stay at Inter - agent

Internazionale Ben Gladwell
Is Icardi on his way out of Inter?

ESPN FC TV
InternazionaleInternazionale
SampdoriaSampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Inter 2-1 Sampdoria: Icardi-less Inter win thriller

Italian Serie A
Nainggolan puts Inter back in front with rapid response

Highlights
Gabbiadini quickly pulls Sampdoria level

Highlights
By Ben Gladwell
Inter Milan hold 'cordial talks' with Icardi; not in squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt

Inter risk losing their hold on third place in Serie A thanks to a stunning loss at Cagliari, which leaves them only two points above Milan.
Check out all 29 goals in Serie A from this weekend, from Cagliari's victory over Inter to Emre Can's game-winning goal for Juventus against Napoli.
Gab Marcotti explains the latest on Mauro Icardi's strained relationship with Inter, and dives into why some clubs might be hesitant to bring on the 25-year-old striker.

Inter Milan have said that Mauro Icardi, wife and agent Wanda Nara and sporting director Beppe Marotta held a "cordial meeting" in a bid to resolve an impasse between the Serie A club and their former captain -- although the forward has been left out of the squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.

Icardi has not featured for the Nerazzurri since being stripped of the club captaincy three weeks ago.

The forward had said he was unable to play due to a knee injury. But, although club doctors have given him a clean bill of health, he has nevertheless been overlooked once again as Inter prepare for a round-of-16 trip to Frankfurt with only one recognised forward -- Lautaro Martinez -- in their squad.

However, in a tweet, Inter said that a resolution is being sought.

"Inter's Sport CEO Giuseppe Marotta today held a cordial meeting with Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara in search of a solution to satisfy the best interests of all involved," the tweet read.

Icardi had been seeking a new contract until he was told, on the eve of Inter's trip to Rapid Vienna in the round of 32 of the Europa League, that Samir Handanovic was the new club captain. He pulled out of the squad for that trip and reported for physio with a knee injury the following day. He has not been called up since.

Marotta said last week that he was going to present the forward with an offer for a new contract, but that he was not sure whether it would be accepted.

Icardi has recently been linked with a move to Serie A rivals Juventus and there are even doubts as to whether he will play again this season.

Rather than select Icardi in his squad, coach Luciano Spalletti named youth team player Davide Merola in his 19-strong selection to face Frankfurt, while defender Andrea Ranocchia appeared as a forward in their defeat to Cagliari at the weekend.

