'Pressure and tension' showing on Inter players - Luciano Spalletti

Rafinha made his first start for Inter Milan on Saturday.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti says his players are clearly under "pressure and tension" that showed early in the early struggles against Benevento on Saturday.

The fans at the San Siro made their displeasure known as Inter struggled to break down a side who have yet to earn an away point all season.

But two goals in as many minutes from Milan Skriniar and Andrea Ranocchia helped Inter to only their second win in 11 matches, and Spalletti was confident the three points were deserved.

"Clearly, at this moment we are not playing with much character or quality," Spalletti told Mediaset Premium. "It was obvious from the kick-off, as we passed it straight out of play. That showed how much pressure and tension is around the lads.

"After that, they made a lot of mistakes, but you could tell they played with heart. It's difficult to focus with your head at times like this, but the heart can find a way.

"We pressed if anything too much. Benevento pass the ball around well, have a smart coach and quality in the side. The problem is when you get the ball back, try not to give it away again.

"A side like Benevento who pass it so well will inevitably struggle to get the ball back, but we made it too easy for them. hey created a few issues for us between the lines with Massimo Coda or going through the middle.

"We got a few passes wrong, became irritable. We could've created better playing out of the back, but in the second half we played more like a team and with greater quality. If you face issues as a team, the way we did in the second half, it all becomes easier. We weren't as stretched out, we passed it better and made them work to get the ball back.

"I think we deserved the victory, albeit with a struggle, but it was deserved."

Spalletti handed Rafinha his first start for Inter, and said he was "very satisfied" with the former Barcelona man's efforts in 65 minutes.

"I didn't expect him to do that well for that length of time," the manager said. "He kept asking to stay on for another five minutes, but he chased everything down and went into the tackle. He did great."

