Napoli
Genoa
0
0
LIVE 18'
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
LIVE 21'
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
0
0
LIVE 20'
Mainz
FC Augsburg
1
0
LIVE 37'
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
1
0
LIVE 21'
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
JuventusJuventus
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
0
FT
Highlights
AFP PHOTO / CARLO HERMANNCARLO HERMANN/AFP/Getty Images

Icardi's form deserves Argentina call - Kempes

FIFA World Cup AFC/CONMEBOL Qualifying ESPN staff
Read

The perfect advertisement for Italian football

Serie A Mina Rzouki
Read

Allegri: Higuain, Icardi world's best strikers

Italian Serie A
Read

Allegri wants Juve to improve for Inter

Italian Serie A
Read
Gabigol only one option to replace Mauro Icardi for Inter - Stefano Pioli

Gabriel is still waiting for his first Serie A start with Inter Milan.

Inter manager Stefano Pioli says Brazil striker Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa is among the options to replace Mauro Icardi, after the star forward's appeal of a two-match ban was rejected on Friday.

Icardi and teammate Ivan Perisic were both punished for their actions near the end of Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Juventus, though Perisic saw his own ban reduced to one game after insulting the referee.

Video evidence showed Icardi kicking the ball in the direction of the match official. Both players were also fined €10,000.

The suspension means Icardi will not start a Serie A game for the first time this season.

InternazionaleInternazionale
EmpoliEmpoli
2:00 PM UTC
"Icardi is an important player for us, as are Perisic and [Marcelo] Brozovic, but now we have a chance to show our quality as a squad," said Pioli.

"It is not true that we don't have a replacement for Icardi: with Andrea Pinamonti, Eder, Rodrigo Palacio and Barbosa I have plenty of options. We know what each of them can do.

Pioli has yet to hand Gabriel a league start since his move from Santos in the summer, and he remained mum on his plans to face Empoli on Sunday.

Asked if Gabriel would start, Pioli said: "We will see. We can play with a traditional centre-forward or with a more mobile player.

"Eder and Palacio both have great movement, for example. It depends on the game and how our opponents set up. I will decide on our lineup over the next day or so."

Mauro Icardi was suspended following his actions at the end of Sunday's game.

Despite the suspensions, Pioli said his players remained focused on the match ahead as they continued to chase a Champions League spot for next season.

"I have already said what I had to say about the match last Sunday," Pioli said. "The lads have cut themselves off from everything that has gone on this week.

"It is not the first time we have seen something like this when big clubs are involved. Since Monday we have been focused on nothing but Empoli.

"This game against Empoli is really important. We must be fired up for it and switched on if we want to start winning again and go on another run.

"We can decide our own fate -- there are 15 matches left to play and we must win a lot of them if we want to finish in the top three. There is not much difference between us and the sides at the very top.

"Defeats hurt but it is precisely when you lose a game that you need to show your togetherness. I expect to see a reaction."

