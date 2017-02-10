Inter Milan invite alleged French police assault victim to attend match

Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has voiced his support for the victim of an alleged assault by a French police officer.

The shocking details of the case sparked protests in France and four officers have been charged -- including one for rape -- in connection with the incident in a Paris suburb.

The victim, identified only as Theo, was pictured wearing an Inter Milan jersey as he was visited in hospital by French President Francois Hollande earlier this week.

Abbiamo contattato Théo per dirgli che, quando starà bene, sarà nostro ospite a San Siro per vestire la nostra maglia con un sorriso. #FCIM pic.twitter.com/FOpUwIrDSw - F.C. Internazionale (@Inter) February 8, 2017

Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia tweeted his support for Theo, who has no criminal record, and on Wednesday the Italian club tweeted that they had let the fan know that they would welcome him to the San Siro as soon as he had recovered.

JUSTICE POUR THEO ! pic.twitter.com/qwmcOgwhCM - Geoffrey Kondogbia (@Geo_Kondogbia) February 7, 2017

"We saw that he was wearing an Inter Milan jersey," the club's chief communications officer, Robert Faulkner, told French radio station RMC.

"We found the number of his brother. I spoke with him. We conveyed our best wishes to him for Theo's recovery.

"We invited him, when he's better, to come with his family to attend an Inter match here at the San Siro.

"I hope to show him the stadium and also maybe to meet some players."

