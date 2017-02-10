Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
JuventusJuventus
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
 By Mark Rodden
Inter Milan invite alleged French police assault victim to attend match

Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has voiced his support for the victim of an alleged assault by a French police officer.

Inter Milan have invited the victim of an alleged sexual assault by a French police officer to attend one of their matches as a guest of the club.

The shocking details of the case sparked protests in France and four officers have been charged -- including one for rape -- in connection with the incident in a Paris suburb.

The victim, identified only as Theo, was pictured wearing an Inter Milan jersey as he was visited in hospital by French President Francois Hollande earlier this week.

Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia tweeted his support for Theo, who has no criminal record, and on Wednesday the Italian club tweeted that they had let the fan know that they would welcome him to the San Siro as soon as he had recovered.

"We saw that he was wearing an Inter Milan jersey," the club's chief communications officer, Robert Faulkner, told French radio station RMC.

"We found the number of his brother. I spoke with him. We conveyed our best wishes to him for Theo's recovery.

"We invited him, when he's better, to come with his family to attend an Inter match here at the San Siro.

"I hope to show him the stadium and also maybe to meet some players."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

