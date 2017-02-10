Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Next

JuventusJuventus
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Icardi's form deserves Argentina call - Kempes

 By Associated Press
Inter Milan appeal Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic suspensions

Mauro Icardi will miss two games after being sent off against Juventus.

Inter Milan have confirmed they have appealed against two-match bans for Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic.

Both forwards were sanctioned after Inter Milan's 1-0 loss at Juventus on Sunday.

JuventusJuventus
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Perisic was sent off for dissent in stoppage time after the visitors were denied a penalty by referee Nicola Rizzoli, while Inter captain Icardi made comments to the referee at the end of the game and kicked the ball away.

Inter confirmed the news in an official statement that read: "Inter communicates that it has forwarded its appeal against the decision by the Giudice Sportivo to ban its players Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi for two matches."

They are due to miss the Nerazzurri's upcoming Serie A matches against Empoli and Bologna.

