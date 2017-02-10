Inter Milan appeal Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic suspensions
Inter Milan have confirmed they have appealed against two-match bans for Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic.
Both forwards were sanctioned after Inter Milan's 1-0 loss at Juventus on Sunday.
Perisic was sent off for dissent in stoppage time after the visitors were denied a penalty by referee Nicola Rizzoli, while Inter captain Icardi made comments to the referee at the end of the game and kicked the ball away.
Inter confirmed the news in an official statement that read: "Inter communicates that it has forwarded its appeal against the decision by the Giudice Sportivo to ban its players Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi for two matches."
They are due to miss the Nerazzurri's upcoming Serie A matches against Empoli and Bologna.
Comments
