By Selene Scarsi
Share
Tweet
   

Inter Milan release footage of controversial decision vs. Juventus

Gab Marcotti delves into the Derby d'Italia as Juventus were able to end Inter Milan's seven-game win streak in Serie A.

Inter Milan have released footage via Inter Channel revealing a controversial decision by referee Nicola Rizzoli missed by the TV cameras in their 1-0 defeat to Juventus on Sunday.

During Sunday's game Inter saw a penalty appeal turned down by Rizzoli and Ivan Perisic sent off, while following the match Perisic and Mauro Icardi were both handed two-match bans -- for arguing with the referee and for kicking the ball at him respectively. Inter are appealing both decisions.

In the 69th minute of the Derby d'Italia, live images on TV were showing a close-up of an exchange between Paulo Dybala and Massimiliano Allegri and a replay of Perisic being caught offside.

Meanwhile, Juve's Alex Sandro was heeling the ball back for Giorgio Chiellini to take the resulting free kick. The Italy international briefly stopped the ball with his right foot and immediately kicked it with his left, likely aiming at Gianluigi Buffon but misdirecting it towards an approaching Icardi, who intercepted it.

Inter Milan were not impressed with referee Nicola Rizzoli's performance on Sunday.

The Inter striker was on the edge of the area alone in front of Buffon, only for the referee to blow the whistle for the free kick to be taken again, with Icardi and Perisic heavily contesting the decision with linesman Riccardo Di Fiore, who was close to the action.

Former Italy goalkeeper Luca Marghegiani, who was commentating on the match for Sky Sport Italia, said: "The situation was not clear at all. My feeling was that Chiellini hadn't actually taken the free kick but was simply passing the ball to Buffon for the goalkeeper to take it, but it definitely wasn't a clear-cut situation.

"The ball must be absolutely still before a free kick is taken, and I really couldn't say whether the ball was immobile or not in that situation."

Meanwhile, Rizzoli has announced that he will not be Italy's referee at the 2018 World Cup, implying that his career as an international referee is over.

In a letter to the Italian Referees' Association, written before Sunday's match but only made public at the start of the week, he said: "It is right to leave the same opportunities to other referees, hoping that they can experience the same emotions that I had. Everything has a start, and certainly everything also has an end."

Rizzoli refereed in the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina, as well as the 2010 Europa League final and the 2013 Champions League final.

