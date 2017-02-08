Inter Milan confirm Marcelo Brozovic will be sidelined by broken toe

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
0
0
LIVE 8'
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic celebrates after scoring in his team's 2-0 win against Genoa.

Inter confirm Brozovic suffered broken toe

Internazionale ESPN staff
Inter made to pay by Juve

Inter Milan Player Ratings Edoardo Dalmonte
Inter's Icardi, Perisic hit with 2-match bans

Internazionale PA Sport
Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Allegri: Juve-Inter like a UCL semifinal

Italian Serie A
Allegri's adjustments lift Juve over Inter

Italian Serie A
Pioli: Inter should have had two penalties

Internazionale ESPN staff
JuventusJuventus
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AFP PHOTO / CARLO HERMANNCARLO HERMANN/AFP/Getty Images

Icardi's form deserves Argentina call - Kempes

FIFA World Cup AFC/CONMEBOL Qualifying ESPN staff
The perfect advertisement for Italian football

Serie A Mina Rzouki
Allegri: Higuain, Icardi world's best strikers

Italian Serie A
Allegri wants Juve to improve for Inter

Italian Serie A
In this Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 file photo, Lazio coach Stefano Pioli calls out to his players during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Torino, at Rome's Olympic Stadium. According to reports Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, former Lazio coach Pioli is expected

Piolo, Inter hope to continue momentum vs. Juve

Inter Milan Edoardo Dalmonte
Argentina's Bauza backs Higuain, Icardi

Argentina ESPN staff
Inter face Derby d'Italia test at Juventus

Serie A James Horncastle
The best shot at a trophy this season for Roberto Mancini's Inter may reside in the Coppa Italia.

Mancini keen on return to Premier League

English Premier League Ben Gladwell
Can Inter steal a win in Turin?

ESPN FC TV
Marco Verratti

Candreva urges Verratti to consider Inter move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Zeljko Kalac

Kalac warns Sainsbury of Serie A pitfalls

Inter Milan AAP
Gab's transfer window winners and losers

International
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Inter Milan confirm Marcelo Brozovic will be sidelined by broken toe

Gab Marcotti delves into the Derby d'Italia as Juventus were able to end Inter Milan's seven-game win streak in Serie A.
Watch the match highlights for Serie A TIM 2016-17 match played between Juventus vs Inter Milan on February 6, 2017.
Catch all the goals scored in Serie A TIM 2016-17 match played between Juventus vs Inter Milan on February 6, 2017.
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says the quality of their match with Inter was like a Champions League semi-final.

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has suffered a broken toe, the club announced on Monday.

Brozovic, 24, was substituted just before the hour in Sunday's defeat to Juventus, and Inter confirmed that X-rays showed a fracture in his right foot.

"Marcelo Brozovic underwent an X-ray on his right foot on Tuesday after he picked up an injury in Sunday's game against Juventus," Inter said in a statement.

"The procedure showed that Brozovic has sustained a fracture to one of the bones in his fourth toe.

"The Croatian's condition will be evaluated over the coming weeks."

Although Inter did not specify a recovery time, reports in Italy said Brozovic, who has scored five goals this season, could return before the end of February.

Comments

