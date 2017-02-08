Inter Milan confirm Marcelo Brozovic will be sidelined by broken toe
Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has suffered a broken toe, the club announced on Monday.
Brozovic, 24, was substituted just before the hour in Sunday's defeat to Juventus, and Inter confirmed that X-rays showed a fracture in his right foot.
"Marcelo Brozovic underwent an X-ray on his right foot on Tuesday after he picked up an injury in Sunday's game against Juventus," Inter said in a statement.
"The procedure showed that Brozovic has sustained a fracture to one of the bones in his fourth toe.
"The Croatian's condition will be evaluated over the coming weeks."
Although Inter did not specify a recovery time, reports in Italy said Brozovic, who has scored five goals this season, could return before the end of February.
