Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic both handed two-match bans

Mauro Icardi was upset with referee Nicola Rizzoli during Sunday's defeat to Juventus.

Inter Milan have suffered a further setback following their Derby d'Italia defeat to Juventus with both captain Mauro Icardi and influential winger Ivan Perisic landing two-match bans.

Inter lost 1-0 to Serie A leaders Juve in Turin on Sunday night, thanks to Juan Cuadrado's first-half goal, and Croatia international Perisic was dismissed late on for arguing with the referee.

While Perisic's offence was dealt with on the pitch, Argentina striker Icardi remained in play despite insulting official Nicola Rizzoli and kicking the ball at him, an act the league's disciplinary body has punished.

A statement published on the league's website on Monday afternoon said the Inter players would both serve two-match suspensions following the derby at the Juventus Stadium.

Pending appeals, the duo will miss Empoli's visit to San Siro and the trip to Bologna on Feb. 19. Inter said they wanted to review Rizzoli's report before deciding whether to appeal.

Stefano Pioli's men had won seven straight league games to reach fourth place heading into the Juve game, but the narrow loss and results elsewhere squeezed them into fifth, one point shy of Lazio.