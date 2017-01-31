Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic both handed two-match bans

Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 2/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/5 
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Home: 4/11  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/1 
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Inter's Icardi, Perisic hit with 2-match bans

Internazionale PA Sport
Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Allegri: Juve-Inter like a UCL semifinal

Italian Serie A
Allegri's adjustments lift Juve over Inter

Italian Serie A
Pioli: Inter should have had two penalties

Internazionale ESPN staff
JuventusJuventus
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
0
FT
AFP PHOTO / CARLO HERMANNCARLO HERMANN/AFP/Getty Images

Icardi's form deserves Argentina call - Kempes

FIFA World Cup AFC/CONMEBOL Qualifying ESPN staff
The perfect advertisement for Italian football

Serie A Mina Rzouki
Allegri: Higuain, Icardi world's best strikers

Italian Serie A
Allegri wants Juve to improve for Inter

Italian Serie A
In this Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 file photo, Lazio coach Stefano Pioli calls out to his players during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Torino, at Rome's Olympic Stadium. According to reports Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, former Lazio coach Pioli is expected

Piolo, Inter hope to continue momentum vs. Juve

Inter Milan Edoardo Dalmonte
Argentina's Bauza backs Higuain, Icardi

Argentina ESPN staff
Inter face Derby d'Italia test at Juventus

Serie A James Horncastle
The best shot at a trophy this season for Roberto Mancini's Inter may reside in the Coppa Italia.

Mancini keen on return to Premier League

English Premier League Ben Gladwell
Can Inter steal a win in Turin?

ESPN FC TV
Marco Verratti

Candreva urges Verratti to consider Inter move

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Zeljko Kalac

Kalac warns Sainsbury of Serie A pitfalls

Inter Milan AAP
Gab's transfer window winners and losers

International
Ighalo joins CSL as Sainsbury departs

Chinese Super League
Icardi celeb Inter Lazio 161221

Inter on track despite Lazio loss - Icardi

Inter Milan ESPN Staff
 By PA Sport
Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic both handed two-match bans

Mauro Icardi was upset with referee Nicola Rizzoli during Sunday's defeat to Juventus.

Inter Milan have suffered a further setback following their Derby d'Italia defeat to Juventus with both captain Mauro Icardi and influential winger Ivan Perisic landing two-match bans.

Inter lost 1-0 to Serie A leaders Juve in Turin on Sunday night, thanks to Juan Cuadrado's first-half goal, and Croatia international Perisic was dismissed late on for arguing with the referee.

While Perisic's offence was dealt with on the pitch, Argentina striker Icardi remained in play despite insulting official Nicola Rizzoli and kicking the ball at him, an act the league's disciplinary body has punished.

A statement published on the league's website on Monday afternoon said the Inter players would both serve two-match suspensions following the derby at the Juventus Stadium.

Pending appeals, the duo will miss Empoli's visit to San Siro and the trip to Bologna on Feb. 19. Inter said they wanted to review Rizzoli's report before deciding whether to appeal.

Stefano Pioli's men had won seven straight league games to reach fourth place heading into the Juve game, but the narrow loss and results elsewhere squeezed them into fifth, one point shy of Lazio.

