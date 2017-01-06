Inter's Mauro Icardi rules out transfer to Chinese Super League

Mauro Icardi contributed a goal and an assist in Inter's win on Saturday.

Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi has ruled out a potential move to China until the end of his career.

Speculation was heavy of Icardi's future in the summer but cooled after he signed a new five-year contract in October.

But despite a number of high-profile players signing astronomical deals with Chinese Super League clubs this winter, Icardi said he won't be one of them.

"I renewed my contract at the beginning of the year and I'm happy to stay with this shirt," Icardi said after Inter's 3-1 win over Chievo on Saturday.

"There's always time to go to China at the end of my career."

Inter were trailing before Icardi found the equaliser on 69 minutes, and late goals from Ivan Perisic and Eder secured the three points.

"We are on the right track," Icardi told Mediaset Premium. "Now we've got to focus on the next match in the Coppa Italia, then turn to Serie A again.

"We are working on our mentality, everyone sacrifices himself for his teammates. Third place is the objective and has been from the start of the season. We had a bit of a rough beginning, but we're recovering lost ground.

"If the team wins, then I am happy. I'm also happy for Eder and his goal. This is a great squad, I've said that since the start of the campaign."

Inter boss Stefano Pioli was full of praise for Icardi after Saturday's performance.

"Icardi was very strong," Pioli said. "I have worked with some great attackers, but Mauro's stats are exceptional. He does not just score, but also works incredibly hard.

"Mauro is the captain and trying to give the right example. The team is following him and I see great commitment from everyone, both in matches and on the training pitch.

"We are very pleased with the win, but the season is still long and we have to continue on this path."

Eder said Inter are moving in the right direction under Stefano Pioli.

Eder, who scored Inter's final goal of the night, said Inter have made a lot of progress since Pioli took over the team in November.

"I think this is the first time since I've been at Inter that there's a united squad working together to achieve its objectives," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"We want the Champions League and are convinced we can get there all together. I believe the turning point within the group was that the coach made all of us feel important.

"Pioli behaves the right way with everyone, even those who don't play as much. Before those who didn't play would constantly complain, but they don't now.

"I see a united group that gives 110 percent and that is important. Even those who sit on the bench work hard in training and we all know we must give more.

"This is the turning point we've had under Pioli."