Stevan Jovetic says Inter Milan have not given him a chance as move looms

Stevan Jovetic has voiced frustration with his situation at Inter Milan.

Stevan Jovetic, who appears set to leave Inter Milan in the window, has accused the club of not giving him a fair chance.

Jovetic is reported to be in talks with Sevilla over a move to Spain and was again left out of the Inter side at Udinese on Sunday.

ANSA reported that, in an interview with Montenegro Mondo, the 27-year-old said: "I can say that I was not happy with how things went last season.

"I worked hard, I was ready to play, but I was never given the opportunity. It's not down to me because I was doing well -- the games I played demonstrate it.

"I don't want to get into what the problem is. I'm a professional and that is how I behave. My job is to train the best I possibly can every day to be ready to play at any time.

"Why I have not been given this opportunity is not a question you should be asking me."

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Jovetic had responded to a fan who asked him whether he would be going to Sevilla be saying: "Let's hope so."

The former Manchester City and Fiorentina forward is also reported to be considering an offer from China after making just five substitute appearances in Serie A this season.

His absence from the 1-0 win over Sassuolo last month was explained by the club's sporting director Piero Ausilio as a sign that he is incompatible with the club's tactics.

Jovetic's agent Fali Ramadani had accused Inter coach Stefano Pioli of snubbing Jovetic on the grounds that captain Mauro Icardi did not want to play alongside him -- a claim denied by Ausilio.

