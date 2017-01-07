Ex-Inter Milan boss Frank de Boer: I've rejected offers since sacking

Frank de Boer was dismissed as Inter Milan boss after only 85 days in charge.

Frank de Boer says he has had offers since being sacked by Inter Milan in November but did not accept any because he felt he had let too many people down at the Serie A club.

De Boer was dismissed by the Nerazzurri after just 85 days in charge and said he still looks back on his time there with regret.

"Just two days after I had been sacked, some clubs had contacted my agent," he told Fox Sport. "At that time, I just didn't have any will. A lot of clubs have made enquiries but Inter have top international character and they are a big club.

"I let down the men who had taken this journey with me. That is how I feel about it. The coach earns the most and receives most of the credit, but it is his assistants who give everything for him and to have to pack your bags after 85 days -- it's a nuisance, for example having to move home again. This really saddens me."

The former Ajax coach was replaced by Stefano Pioli, who has lifted Inter to within five points of the top three with five wins, a draw and just one defeat in his seven games in charge.

Inter won just four of their 11 Serie A games under De Boer, leaving them eight points behind the top three at the time of his dismissal.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.