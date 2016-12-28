Mauro Icardi upbeat over Inter Milan future under Suning Group

Mauro Icardi is hopeful Inter Milan are entering a successful era under the Suning Group.

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi says he is confident about the club's future under their new owners Suning Group now that Stefano Pioli has been installed as coach.

The Nerazzurri won their last three games of 2016 to narrow the gap on third-placed Napoli to five points, and Icardi says there is a new positive atmosphere at the Serie A club that he believes can lead them to sustained glory in the near future.

He has praised Suning and Pioli for bringing about the change in the club's fortunes and giving him reason to be optimistic.

"I really hope I can lift many trophies with Inter," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I hope I can do that within 10 years too. When I decided to come to Inter, I did so because I am an Inter fan and because I wanted to win a lot with this shirt.

"So yes, I can see myself winning a few Scudettos and at least one Champions League. This is what we are working on -- to narrow the gap on Juve, who have won the last five titles. The club and the team share this objective.

"It fills me with emotion to feel so much a part of it. The owners' objective is to get back into the Champions League, which is where Inter belong and where you get the most visibility all over the world.

"Inter's history has been about this: It was like this under [Massimo] Moratti, the intention was there under [Erick] Thohir and now the Zhang family have arrived to give us a further boost. The project to take this club back to the very top is based on the passion and desire of Suning."

Replacing Frank De Boer with Pioli in November has also helped, according to the Inter captain.

"He's changed the mentality of Inter," Icardi said. "He's given belief back to all of us, even those who were not playing much under De Boer and who, despite the change in coach, are still not playing much.

"The situation with De Boer had become unbearable. The players who were not playing much were really unhappy and were not even that keen on celebrating when there were moments of joy for the team.

"Now, with Pioli, the air has changed and even those who are not playing much feel part of the project and are happy to be part of this group. The coach has struck the right chords to keep all of us involved, even if there are 18 [out of a squad of 29] who are unhappy each weekend [for not playing].

"Now it is up to him and the club to decide how to deal with the transfer market in terms of departures, but what matters now is that we all truly feel we are in the same boat and we are all willing to fight for the Inter cause."

With games against Udinese, Chievo, Palermo and Pescara to come in January, it would seem on paper at least as if Inter have a good chance to narrow the gap on the leading clubs further over the coming weeks.

Icardi, though, warned that Serie A "is unforgiving," although the form with which Inter ended 2016 has raised his hopes for a successful 2017 which could still see them qualify for the Champions League.

"We won three in a row and found our balance," he said. "It's not just the ambitions of the club which says this, but also how we fared in December. I have respect for every other club, but we need to focus on ourselves. The future is in our hands; we are masters of our own destiny.

"Third place is within our sights and it would ne unforgivable for us to let it get away."

