Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa: Joining Inter Milan was a highlight of 2016

Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Joe Hart of England makes his way out onto the pitch for the second half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Group F match between England and Malta at Wembley Stadium on October 8, 2016 in London, England.

Transfer Rater: Chelsea to swoop for Hart

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Gabigol wants to leave Inter - Santos chief

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Liverpool captain Lucas Leiva

Liverpool to let Lucas join Inter - sources

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Report cards: Europe's biggest clubs

FC United ESPN staff
Read
Joao Mario

Inter still chasing Italy's cash-strapped clubs

Report Card: Inter Edoardo Dalmonte
Read

Icardi, Banega sublime in win vs. Lazio

Inter Player Ratings Edoardo Dalmonte
Read
Icardi celeb Inter Lazio 161221

Icardi urges Inter to keep form into 2017

Internazionale PA Sport
Read
InternazionaleInternazionale
LazioLazio
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Inter Milan 3-0 Lazio

Italian Serie A
Read

Gabigol not being given fair chance - agent

Internazionale Ben Gladwell
Read

Simeone may stay at Atleti despite Inter talk

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Verratti 'has received offers from Italy' - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Inter expect to sell some attackers - Pioli

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sunday's loss to Lazio was a day to forget for Inter's Felipe Melo.

Inter set to appeal against Melo ban

Inter Milan Ben Gladwell
Read

Shaqiri: Bayern prevented Liverpool move

Liverpool Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Antonio Candreva celebrates his goal for Inter Milan against Sassuolo.

Inter win but it's a dull watch

Inter Milan Edoardo Dalmonte
Read

Jovetic omitted for tactical reasons - Ausilio

Internazionale Selene Scarsi
Read
SassuoloSassuolo
InternazionaleInternazionale
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Brozovic reborn under Pioli at Inter

Internazionale Edoardo Dalmonte
Read
In this Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 file photo, Lazio coach Stefano Pioli calls out to his players during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Torino, at Rome's Olympic Stadium. According to reports Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, former Lazio coach Pioli is expected

Joao Mario: 'Language' a problem for De Boer

Internazionale ESPN staff
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa: Joining Inter Milan was a highlight of 2016

Gabigol (left) has made only a handful of appearances since joining Inter Milan.

Inter Milan forward Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa has hinted that he will stay with the Serie A club, saying joining them was one of his highlights of 2016.

Gabigol joined from Santos after winning a gold medal with Brazil at the Olympic Games in the summer.

He has made only a handful of substitute appearances for Inter, and there has been speculation that he could return to Santos or move to another Serie A club on loan.

But in a post on his Facebook page, he wrote: "2016 was a truly amazing year. Winning the title with Santos, called up to the Brazil squad and winning the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and being called up to the senior Brazil squad and then moving to one of the biggest clubs in Europe -- Inter Milan.

"What more could one want? May 2017 be a very prosperous one for all of us."

Inter coach Stefano Pioli has not ruled out the possibility of Gabigol breaking into his team on a more regular basis, saying he will play "when I feel he is better than his teammates."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.