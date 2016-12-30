Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa: Joining Inter Milan was a highlight of 2016

Gabigol (left) has made only a handful of appearances since joining Inter Milan.

Inter Milan forward Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa has hinted that he will stay with the Serie A club, saying joining them was one of his highlights of 2016.

Gabigol joined from Santos after winning a gold medal with Brazil at the Olympic Games in the summer.

He has made only a handful of substitute appearances for Inter, and there has been speculation that he could return to Santos or move to another Serie A club on loan.

But in a post on his Facebook page, he wrote: "2016 was a truly amazing year. Winning the title with Santos, called up to the Brazil squad and winning the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and being called up to the senior Brazil squad and then moving to one of the biggest clubs in Europe -- Inter Milan.

"What more could one want? May 2017 be a very prosperous one for all of us."

Inter coach Stefano Pioli has not ruled out the possibility of Gabigol breaking into his team on a more regular basis, saying he will play "when I feel he is better than his teammates."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.