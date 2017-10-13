Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
3
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
5
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
WATCH: Keeper celebrates penalty miss too early

International

