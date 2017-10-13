ESPN FC
Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
3
2
FT
Game Details
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
5
1
FT
Game Details
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
WATCH: Keeper celebrates penalty miss too early
International
3 hours ago
Does it matter who U.S. Soccer's president is?
ESPN FC TV
4 hours ago
Read
Sampaoli: World Cup is my obsession
International
2 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Wenger selfie fail
International
2 days ago
Read
The Brazil fanfare at Kolkata
International
2 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Schalke teammates tease McKennie
International
4 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Walker's Lion King tribute
International
5 days ago
Read
World Cup Qualifying Predictor: Playoff edition
World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
5 days ago
Read
Are Malaysia playing a better brand of football?
International
5 days ago
Read
Singapore's depressing Asian Cup display
International
5 days ago
Read
Malaysia Cup semis evenly poised ahead of second legs
International
6 days ago
Read
Burley: Lack of names popping up for Scotland
ESPN FC TV
Oct 13, 2017
Read
The Sweeper: Balotelli's own Mario Kart
International
Oct 13, 2017
Read
Twellman: U.S. soccer needs fundamental change
International
Oct 13, 2017
Read
Arena's resignation a consequence of failure
International
Oct 13, 2017
Read
Bruce Arena resigns as U.S. head coach
International
Oct 13, 2017
Read
Who do Scotland turn to post-Strachan?
International
Oct 12, 2017
Read
Luis Figo joins UEFA as football advisor
International
Oct 11, 2017
Read
The Sweeper: Lewandowski's college degree
International
Oct 10, 2017
Read
Who are Ballon d'Or's missing men?
International
Oct 10, 2017
Read
The Sweeper: Pulisic's touching gesture
International
Oct 9, 2017
Read
WATCH: Woeful open-goal miss in Dutch amateur league
International
Oct 8, 2017
Read
Hislop: Hart should not be England's No.1
World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Oct 6, 2017
Read
WATCH: ESPN's Soccer with the Stars
International
Oct 5, 2017
Read
Kick It Out want Aluko playing at 'highest level'
International
Oct 5, 2017
Read
Infantino compares Argentina struggles to FIFA
International
Oct 5, 2017
Read
Malaysia Cup: JDT take on Perak, Felda face Kedah
International
Oct 2, 2017
Read
The Sweeper: Podolski's still got it
International
Oct 2, 2017
Read
Bertrand backs Kane for England captaincy
World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Oct 2, 2017
Read
Player Power Rankings: No stopping Neymar
International
Oct 2, 2017
Read
Sargent: I'm going to make the most of my U.S. chance
U-17 World Cup
Sep 29, 2017
Read
Rumour Rater: Ozil, Ancelotti to AC Milan?
International
Sep 29, 2017
Read