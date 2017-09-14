Previous
Real Madrid
Apoel Nicosia
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Liverpool
Sevilla FC
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 16/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Feyenoord Rotterdam
Manchester City
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/2  Draw: 17/4  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Borussia Dortmund
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 27/10  Away: 9/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Shakhtar Donetsk
Napoli
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 29/10  Draw: 27/10  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC Porto
Besiktas
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 17/5  Away: 13/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
RB Leipzig
AS Monaco
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/11  Draw: 31/10  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC Porto
Besiktas
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 17/5  Away: 13/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
NK Maribor
Spartak Moscow
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlanta United FC
New England Revolution
11:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Vancouver Whitecaps
Minnesota United FC
2:00 AM UTC Sep 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Urawa Red Diamonds
Kawasaki Frontale
4
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 4
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fulham
Hull City
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/11  Draw: 14/5  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Player Power Rankings: Messi on top

International

Related Videos

Sydney FC, Adelaide into FFA Cup semi's

International
Read

Football Mascots: What are they really saying?

International
Read

The Sweeper: Evra shares love, food with homeless

International
Read

Should S.League take one-year hiatus?

Singapore S-League
Read

Malaysian champs JDT appoint Argentina's Figueroa

Malaysian Super League
Read

W2W4: Albirex face tough S.League tests

Singapore S-League
Read

British coach McMenemy top of table in Indonesia

Indonesian Super League
Read

Why are clubs leaving contract negotiations so late?

International
Read

Albertini: Verratti must become Italy's playmaker

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Read

The Sweeper: Spider-Man spins people, not webs

International
Read

Wanyama inspired by brother Mariga

International
Read

The Sweeper: Mou's goalkeeping prowess

International
Read

Who should be England captain?

International
Read

Lopetegui: Spain happy, but not yet satisfied

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Read

September 4th: Sam Allardyce Day

International
Read

Gan optimistic on the road to recovery

International
Read

Southgate defends England players after fans boo

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Read

Bernardo Silva: Portugal can always rely on Ronaldo

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Read

Twellman: U.S. backs are against the wall

World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF
Read

Tite happy to see Brazil maintain impressive run

World Cup Qualifying - CONMEBOL
Read

The Sweeper: Arsenal fan's cringeworthy plea

English Premier League
Read

Sampaoli surprised by negative Uruguay

World Cup Qualifying - CONMEBOL
Read

Arena: Three points at home is critical

World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF
Read

OTL: Herculez Gomez recalls 'Snow Clasico'

World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF
Read

Low will monitor Draxler's progress at PSG

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA
Read

Sir Alex Ferguson is glad he's no longer managing

English Premier League
Read

WATCH: Mats Hummels' audacious dive

International
Read

Ederson: Brazil's Tite among world's best

World Cup Qualifying - CONMEBOL
Read

Chapecoense meet Pope Francis at the Vatican

International
Read

Pulisic: My best quality is being creative

World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF
Read

Bradley: Pulisic has surprised with quick impact

World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF
Read