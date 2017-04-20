Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 16/5  Away: 6/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

AFC Cup: JDT win, Amri rescues Tampines

International

Related Videos

JDT 3-0 Boeung Ket Angkor: Malaysian champs shine

International
Read

Tampines Rovers 3-1 Felda United: Amri to the rescue

International
Read

Global FC 4-2 Magwe: Global keep top spot

International
Read

Toure: Palace's Zaha can be the next Drogba

English Premier League
Read

EXCLUSIVE: Howard Webb chats to ESPN FC

Major League Soccer
Read

Earnie Stewart: U.S. can be a powerhouse

The Boot Room
Read

Can the U.S. win the 2026 World Cup?

FIFA World Cup
Read

The Sweeper: Vardy's bare stat sheet

UEFA Champions League
Read

Who's front-runner for Malaysia's next coach?

International
Read

WATCH: Clydebank FC concede from kick-off

International
Read

Bauza: Argentina will qualify for World Cup

International
Read

The Sweeper: Balotelli celebrates anywhere

International
Read

Argentina will muddle through with Bauza

International
Read

UEFA: Blackmail will not be tolerated

International
Read

The Sweeper: Blindfolded penalties

International
Read

Ranieri, Sabella linked with Thailand job

International
Read

Molino shines bright for T&T, Minnesota

Major League Soccer
Read

WATCH: Guardiola reflects on The Masters

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Schweini's new friendship

International
Read

Bauza's sacking 'a long time coming'

International
Read

Alves: Football has stopped being humane

Italian Serie A
Read

Shaka explains handball goal proposal

ESPN FC TV
Read

The Sweeper: Ronaldinho's new record

International
Read

Icardi deserving of Argentina chance?

International
Read

Ramos in favour of VAR

International Friendly
Read

WATCH: Crucial team talk in Freisenbruch

International
Read

Ultimate Highlight: International Break

International
Read

Will Malaysia improve under Gomez?

International
Read

Mike & Mike: Ronaldo's highest honor

International
Read

Chapecoense: Do not let the dream die

International
Read

The Sweeper: Sunday League's finest

International
Read