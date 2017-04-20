ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 1/2
Draw: 4/1
Away: 11/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 2/1
Draw: 16/5
Away: 6/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4
Draw: 5/2
Away: 15/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC
Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC
Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC
Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC
Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Tampines Rovers 3-1 Felda United: Amri to the rescue
International
51 minutes ago
Related Videos
AFC Cup: JDT win, Amri rescues Tampines
International
38 minutes ago
Read
JDT 3-0 Boeung Ket Angkor: Malaysian champs shine
International
43 minutes ago
Read
Global FC 4-2 Magwe: Global keep top spot
International
3 hours ago
Read
Toure: Palace's Zaha can be the next Drogba
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
EXCLUSIVE: Howard Webb chats to ESPN FC
Major League Soccer
1 day ago
Read
Earnie Stewart: U.S. can be a powerhouse
The Boot Room
5 days ago
Read
Can the U.S. win the 2026 World Cup?
FIFA World Cup
5 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Vardy's bare stat sheet
UEFA Champions League
5 days ago
Read
Who's front-runner for Malaysia's next coach?
International
6 days ago
Read
WATCH: Clydebank FC concede from kick-off
International
7 days ago
Read
Bauza: Argentina will qualify for World Cup
International
7 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Balotelli celebrates anywhere
International
Apr 10, 2017
Read
Argentina will muddle through with Bauza
International
Apr 7, 2017
Read
UEFA: Blackmail will not be tolerated
International
Apr 5, 2017
Read
The Sweeper: Blindfolded penalties
International
Apr 5, 2017
Read
Ranieri, Sabella linked with Thailand job
International
Apr 4, 2017
Read
Molino shines bright for T&T, Minnesota
Major League Soccer
Apr 4, 2017
Read
WATCH: Guardiola reflects on The Masters
English Premier League
Apr 4, 2017
Read
The Sweeper: Schweini's new friendship
International
Apr 3, 2017
Read
Bauza's sacking 'a long time coming'
International
Mar 31, 2017
Read
Alves: Football has stopped being humane
Italian Serie A
Mar 31, 2017
Read
Shaka explains handball goal proposal
ESPN FC TV
Mar 30, 2017
Read
The Sweeper: Ronaldinho's new record
International
Mar 30, 2017
Read
Icardi deserving of Argentina chance?
International
Mar 30, 2017
Read
Ramos in favour of VAR
International Friendly
Mar 30, 2017
Read
WATCH: Crucial team talk in Freisenbruch
International
Mar 29, 2017
Read
Ultimate Highlight: International Break
International
Mar 29, 2017
Read
Will Malaysia improve under Gomez?
International
Mar 29, 2017
Read
Mike & Mike: Ronaldo's highest honor
International
Mar 29, 2017
Read
Chapecoense: Do not let the dream die
International
Mar 28, 2017
Read
The Sweeper: Sunday League's finest
International
Mar 28, 2017
Read