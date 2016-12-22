Previous
Hull City
Everton
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Fulham
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Yanks Abroad: 2016 Team of the Year

International

Related Videos

The Sweeper: Coleman to Swansea?

English Premier League
Read

Sigurdsson: Euros brought Iceland together

European Championship
Read

Ronaldo: 2016 was my dream year

International
Read

The Sweeper: Vardy masks all around!

English Premier League
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Milan back in

ESPN FC TV
Read

The Sweeper: Neymar the Dark Knight

International
Read

Neymar dazzles in charity match

International
Read

Paul Mariner's wishes for 2017

International
Read

The Sweeper: Materazzi trolls Zidane

International
Read

Explaining Chicharito's goal drought

ESPN FC TV
Read

The Sweeper: Ronaldo's silverware museum

International
Read

Burley: 2016 belonged to Jamie Vardy

International
Read

Yanks Abroad: Johnsen soars in Scotland

International
Read

How Will They Line Up: Christmas Special!

English Premier League
Read

Player Power Rankings: Suarez left off?

International
Read

Rumour Rater: Sule to Bayern Munich?

International
Read

The footballing world of 2016

International
Read

Rise to the Challenge: Lessons for Malaysia

AFF Cup
Read

Thailand showed depth in AFF Cup triumph

AFF Cup
Read

ESPN FC Best of the Week

ESPN FC TV
Read

The Sweeper: Ronaldo's on his toes

International
Read

Patafta enjoying move to business side

AFC Asian Cup
Read

How can VAR improve in football?

International
Read

The Sweeper: Maradona's exercise boogie

International
Read

Ibrahimovic's early target for fame

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: A Messi dream comes true

International
Read

The Sweeper: Ronaldo Jr. steals the show

International
Read

Ronaldo: A dream come true for me

International
Read

Robson: Credit CR7 for changing his game

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ronaldo wins Ballon d'Or

International
Read

Yanks Abroad: Guzan eyeing MLS return?

International
Read