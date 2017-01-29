Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
4
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
2
1
LIVE 44'
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 2
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
0
1
LIVE 15'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Live football odds with bet365.
Live football odds with bet365.
By AAP
Argentina and Brazil to play friendly at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Melbourne Cricket Ground
The Melbourne Cricket Ground is set to host Argentina and Brazil in a friendly in June.

Lionel Messi looks set to return to the Melbourne Cricket Ground 10 years after a virtuoso performance helped defeat the Socceroos in a friendly.

The Victorian government confirmed on Friday the Superclasico -- pitting world football heavyweights Argentina and Brazil -- will take place at the Melbourne venue on June 9.

"We will have the best two teams clashing here at the MCG," state sports minister John Eren told reporters.

"I think it's going to be a blockbuster. It's going to be a sell-out."

The teams share a heated rivalry and are ranked world No. 1 and No. 2.

For Argentina, Messi leads a long line of world-renowned stars, including Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Javier Mascherano and Angel Di Maria.

Brazil have no shortage of high-profile names, with Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Oscar and Dani Alves expected to draw thousands through the gates.

The match will be an important hit-out for both sides ahead of South American World Cup qualifiers to be played from late August to October.

"There is 100 years of rivalry between Argentina and Brazil. These matches are always special," Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza said in a statement.

"We look forward to meeting in Melbourne.

"Our priority is to prepare for the important World Cup qualifiers coming up in 2017 and this match and the camp will be extremely valuable."

Availability of the two country's mega-stars will be the major talking point.

Touring club sides in recent years have opted to leave their biggest names at home, sparing them the cross-continental flights during the offseason.

Off the back of an arduous club campaign, and with a 2017-18 season that finishes with the World Cup, it remains to be seen whether organisers will guarantee the availability of Messi, Neymar and others.

Should the star Argentinian play, it will be his first match at the MCG since masterminding a 1-0 defeat of Australia in a friendly in Sept. 2007.

Comments

