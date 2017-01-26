ESPN FC
Previous
United States
Jamaica
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
Morris feeling good ahead of Hex matches
International Friendly
55 minutes ago
Related Videos
Feilhaber 'very excited' to register assist
International Friendly
24 minutes ago
Read
Zimmerman: No position is locked
International Friendly
27 minutes ago
Read
Lletget: We showed what we can do
International Friendly
31 minutes ago
Read
Gomez: Second striker would help Altidore
ESPN FC TV
5 hours ago
Read
Beasley: Plenty to prove vs. Jamaica
International Friendly
13 hours ago
Read
Arena: 10 years of experience helpful
International Friendly
13 hours ago
Read
Altidore: Jamaica result really matters
International Friendly
13 hours ago
Read
Gomez: Nagbe oozes talent
The Boot Room
5 days ago
Read
U.S. defence a concern
The Boot Room
5 days ago
Read
A bad result for the U.S.?
The Boot Room
5 days ago
Read
Altidore: 100th cap means a great deal
International Friendly
5 days ago
Read
Nagbe: I could have been better
International Friendly
5 days ago
Read
Lletget satisfied with first U.S. cap
International Friendly
5 days ago
Read
Arena lauds play of Nagbe, Zusi
International Friendly
5 days ago
Read
Highlights: United States 0-0 Serbia
International Friendly
5 days ago
Read
Friendly: Pontius misses potential winner
International Friendly
5 days ago
Read
Friendly: Kljestan's header goes just wide
International Friendly
5 days ago
Read
Friendly: Nagbe curls an effort wide
International Friendly
5 days ago
Read
What to look for against Serbia
International Friendly
6 days ago
Read
Is the U.S. taking a step back with Arena?
International Friendly
7 days ago
Read
Twellman: USMNT need answers under Arena
International Friendly
7 days ago
Read
Robinho emotional after charity match
International Friendly
Jan 26, 2017
Read
Robinho hoping for birthday start
International Friendly
Jan 25, 2017
Read
Singapore, Malaysia learn Asian Cup fate
AFC Asian Cup
Jan 24, 2017
Read
Burley responds to Donovan's comments
ESPN FC TV
Jan 24, 2017
Read
Zardes: Great to work with Arena again
Major League Soccer
Jan 18, 2017
Read
Dos Santos on his future with El Tri
International
Jan 17, 2017
Read
Who's impressed Arena so far in camp?
International
Jan 12, 2017
Read
Morris: USMNT needs a team mentality
International
Jan 11, 2017
Read
Call from Arena gave Kljestan confidence
International
Jan 11, 2017
Read
Rise to the Challenge: Supporting Malaysia
Malaysia
Nov 29, 2016
Read