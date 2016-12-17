Robert Alberts named Indonesian coach of year with PSM Makassar

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
Santos
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
PSM Makassar coach Robert Alberts in Bali

Alberts named Indonesian coach of year

Indonesia Jason Dasey
Read
Selangor versus T Team Malaysia Cup SF

T-Team want to blood future Malaysia stars

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Indonesia

Five wishes for Indonesia in 2017

Indonesia John Duerden
Read
Alfred Riedl, Indonesia coach

Indonesia boss wants to stay after AFF loss

AFF Suzuki Cup ESPN Staff
Read
Coach Kiatisuk Senamuang celebrates Thailand 2016 AFF success

AFF Suzuki Cup final ratings

Thailand Player Ratings Nicolas Anil
Read

Thailand showed depth in AFF Cup triumph

AFF Cup
Read

Thailand 2-0 Indonesia

AFF Cup
Read
ThailandThailand
IndonesiaIndonesia
2
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Thailand's Teerasil Dangda and Tristan Do

AFF: Pressure is on Indonesia, not us - Zico

AFF Suzuki Cup Paul Murphy
Read
Thailand coach Kiatisuk Senamuang

Thais can't blame lasers on AFF loss - Zico

AFF Suzuki Cup ESPN Staff
Read

Indonesia 2-1 Thailand

AFF Cup
Read
Indonesia's Stefano Lilipaly v Vietnam

'Two-goal Indonesia' in Bangkok - Lilipaly

AFF Suzuki Cup Nicolas Anil
Read
IndonesiaIndonesia
ThailandThailand
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Indonesian football fans

Indonesia aim to turn AFF tables on Thais

AFF Suzuki Cup Nicolas Anil
Read

Thailand aim for record fifth AFF Cup title

AFF Cup
Read
Indonesia's Stefano Lilipaly v Vietnam

Indonesia 'must attack' Thais in AFF final

AFF Suzuki Cup Nicolas Anil
Read
Indonesia MF Manahati Lestusen v Vietnam

AFF: Indonesia plot tactics to beat Thailand

AFF Suzuki Cup ESPN Staff
Read
Thailand midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin

AFF: Chappuis pushing for Thai start - Zico

AFF Suzuki Cup ESPN Staff
Read

AFF Cup team of semifinals

AFF Suzuki Cup Dez Corkhill
Read
Indonesia MF Manahati Lestusen v Vietnam

Coach Riedl hails Indonesia's AFF Cup spirit

AFF Suzuki Cup ESPN Staff
Read
By Jason Dasey
Share
Tweet
   

Robert Alberts named Indonesian coach of year with PSM Makassar

Roberts Alberts PSM Makassar coach
Robert Alberts, left, was rewarded for his efforts at Sulawesi club PSM Makassar.

Former S.League winning manager Robert Alberts has been named coach of the year after the recently completed 2016 Indonesian Soccer Championship.

The 62-year-old Dutchman, who guided Home United to the 1999 S.League title, was rewarded for his efforts with unfashionable ISC outfit, PSM Makassar.

He took over the Sulawesi-based side in June when they were near the bottom of the table. He took them to an impressive sixth in the 18-team league, despite a team lacking in superstars.

"I feel very good about the award because it is recognition for what we have done as a team," Alberts told ESPN FC.

"The team spirit was fantastic, and it grew after I changed some players. I didn't expect this ... I didn't even know they had awards."

PSM's Rasyid Assyahid Bakri was honoured with the Best Midfielder award. Alberts also paid special tribute to former Eredivisie star Wiljan Pluim, whom he brought in as an import player from Vietnam's Becamex Binh Duong,

"But all the local players raised their games, too," Alberts added.

The awards will be announced at Sunday's PSSI Congress at Bandung's Hotel Aryaduta where the appointment of coaches for various Indonesian national teams will be discussed. It is believed that Alberts is in the running for the position of senior team coach after the contract of incumbent Alfred Riedl expired at the end of December.

Indonesia came back from a goal down to beat Thailand 2-1 in an action-packed AFF Suzuki Cup first-leg final.
Thailand have captured a record fifth AFF Suzuki Cup after overcoming their 2-1 first leg loss, to win 2-0 over Indonesia.

Under Riedl, Indonesia over-achieved to make the final of the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup in their first competitive action since the lifting of a 12-month FIFA ban earlier in the year.

Alberts, who won the 1993 Malaysian league and cup double with Kedah, narrowly missed out of the Malaysian national job one year ago when Datuk Ong Kim Swee was appointed.

He also oversaw an unbeaten season with Sarawak in 2013, which saw them cruise to the Malaysia Premier League title to earn promotion. He inspired the Borneo side to 18 wins and four draws in that campaign.

Alberts, who was a junior and reserve team player at Ajax Amsterdam, also won the 2009-10 Indonesia Super League title with Arema FC,

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.