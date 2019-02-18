Previous
Leganes
Levante
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
This season was poor throughout for Chennaiyin, the defending champions finishing at the bottom of the table.

ISL report card: New champions await as ATK, Chennaiyin flop

Indian Super League Debayan Sen
Read
Of the eight clubs, Real Kashmir and Chennai City (pictured), as well as East Bengal are in contention for the I-League title.

Eight clubs 'seek answers' from AIFF on future of I-League

Indian I-League Debayan Sen
Read
With three home games out of their four remaining fixtures, Goa have a chance to book their place in the playoffs in style.

ISL playoff scenarios: Who will take the two remaining spots?

Indian Super League Debayan Sen
Read
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu makes a save during Bengaluru's 2-1 win over NorthEast United.

BFC better with Cuadrat's 'safety first' approach: Sandhu

Bengaluru FC Debayan Sen
Read

Vineeth, Narzary join Chennaiyin on loan from Kerala Blasters

Indian Super League ESPN Staff
Read
Bengaluru FC train ahead of the AFC Cup clash vs Altyn Asyr.

ISL W2W4: BFC target invincibility, Pune welcome Phil Brown

Indian Super League Anirudh Menon
Read

Anas Edathodika retires from international football

India ESPN Staff
Read
The Asian Cup is a virtual mini-World Cup where press from across Asia, Oceania, Europe and the Americas are present.

Asian Cup: Indian football's goodwill, the Nepali connection

India Debayan Sen
Read
Indian team poses for a photo ahead of the kick-off against Bahrain.

Asian Cup: Double punched in the stomach at dinner time

India Debayan Sen
Read
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is now India's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

India's spine come from an unlikely source: Chandigarh

India Debayan Sen in Abu Dhabi
Read

'I took it out and threw it on myself'

India
Read

Could India spring a surprise at the AFC Asian Cup?

India Debayan Sen
Read

I-League clubs threaten to move court, FIFA over broadcast row

Indian I-League ESPN Staff
Read
The Indian football team unveil their new kits ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Meet India's 23-man squad for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup

India Debayan Sen
Read
Edu Bedia (L) celebrates Goa's second goal against NorthEast.

Risk everything: Goa, Lobera and the joy of 'playing' football

FC Goa Anirudh Menon
Read
Chencho Gyeltshen scores with an acrobatic effort for Bengaluru against NorthEast.

Checho's superb strike could be sign of things to come at BFC

Bengaluru FC Debayan Sen
Read

Kerala Blasters part ways with David James

Kerala Blasters ESPN Staff
Read
Amrinder Singh has been Mumbai City's best player over the last fortnight.

ISL Power Rankings: Amrinder arrives, Coro tops again

ISL Power Rankings Anirudh Menon
Read

ISL Power Rankings: Chhetri, Ogbeche enter top 10

ISL Power Rankings Anirudh Menon
Read
John Gregory deserves plenty of credit for adapting his tactics.

What is holding champions Chennaiyin back?

Indian Super League Debayan Sen
Read
By Debayan Sen
Share
Tweet
   

ISL report card: New champions await as ATK, Chennaiyin flop

This season was poor throughout for Chennaiyin, the defending champions finishing at the bottom of the table.
This season was poor throughout for Chennaiyin, the defending champions finishing at the bottom of the table.

The first line sums up their pre-season prediction, while the second looks at their performance this season.

ATK

Pre-season prediction:

Under Coppell, expect more discipline, but who will fetch goals?

Final report:

Scrapped hard all season, but goals never came often enough.

Bengaluru FC

Pre-season prediction:

The nucleus remaining the same, can they maintain standard throughout?

Final report:

Never at fluent best, yet table toppers. Favourites for title?

Chennaiyin FC

Pre-season prediction:

As AFC Cup will stretch squad, away form holds key.

Final report

They came. They saw. They froze. Never recovered. Poor throughout.

Delhi Dynamos

Pre-season prediction:

If any team needs foreigners to lead, it is them.

Final report:

Feisty after international break, but the damage had been done.

FC Goa

Pre-season prediction:

Goals will flow, but Kattimani needs to mind the gap. 

Final report:

Coro's poaching a standout, as are the eight clean sheets.

Jamshedpur FC

Pre-season prediction:

Defence looks good but can Cahill carry the attack alone?

Final report:

Started with a bang, drifted apart when strikers went AWOL.

Kerala Blasters

Pre-season prediction:

Fans sure to will them on, but squad lacks depth.

Final report:

Inconsistent, often incoherent. Lacked direction. Made them painful to watch. 

Mumbai City FC

Pre-season prediction:

Under new coach Costa, squad looks solid defensively, sparse elsewhere.

Final report:

Almost missed the bus, but won handsomely often. Dark horses.

NorthEast United FC

Pre-season prediction:

Frequent breaks in the schedule could help them regroup, perform. 

Final report:

Schattorie's passion, Ogbeche's instincts bring them historic playoff place. Fighters.

FC Pune City

Pre-season prediction:

With Hume joining Marcelinho and Alfaro, attack is best defence.

Final report:

Hume unfit, Alfaro shipped out. Confusion reflected in coaching changes.

ESPN's picks for four playoff places - FC Pune City, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, ATK. (That didn't age well, did it?)

ESPN's predictions for the playoffs - Bengaluru FC to beat NorthEast United FC 4-2 on aggregate. FC Goa to beat Mumbai City FC 3-1 on aggregate. Final to be decided on penalties, with Bengaluru winning the shootout 4-3.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.