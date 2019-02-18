ISL report card: New champions await as ATK, Chennaiyin flop
The first line sums up their pre-season prediction, while the second looks at their performance this season.
ATK
Pre-season prediction:
Under Coppell, expect more discipline, but who will fetch goals?
Final report:
Scrapped hard all season, but goals never came often enough.
Bengaluru FC
Pre-season prediction:
The nucleus remaining the same, can they maintain standard throughout?
Final report:
Never at fluent best, yet table toppers. Favourites for title?
Chennaiyin FC
Pre-season prediction:
As AFC Cup will stretch squad, away form holds key.
Final report
They came. They saw. They froze. Never recovered. Poor throughout.
Delhi Dynamos
Pre-season prediction:
If any team needs foreigners to lead, it is them.
Final report:
Feisty after international break, but the damage had been done.
FC Goa
Pre-season prediction:
Goals will flow, but Kattimani needs to mind the gap.
Final report:
Coro's poaching a standout, as are the eight clean sheets.
Jamshedpur FC
Pre-season prediction:
Defence looks good but can Cahill carry the attack alone?
Final report:
Started with a bang, drifted apart when strikers went AWOL.
Kerala Blasters
Pre-season prediction:
Fans sure to will them on, but squad lacks depth.
Final report:
Inconsistent, often incoherent. Lacked direction. Made them painful to watch.
Mumbai City FC
Pre-season prediction:
Under new coach Costa, squad looks solid defensively, sparse elsewhere.
Final report:
Almost missed the bus, but won handsomely often. Dark horses.
NorthEast United FC
Pre-season prediction:
Frequent breaks in the schedule could help them regroup, perform.
Final report:
Schattorie's passion, Ogbeche's instincts bring them historic playoff place. Fighters.
FC Pune City
Pre-season prediction:
With Hume joining Marcelinho and Alfaro, attack is best defence.
Final report:
Hume unfit, Alfaro shipped out. Confusion reflected in coaching changes.
ESPN's picks for four playoff places - FC Pune City, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, ATK. (That didn't age well, did it?)
ESPN's predictions for the playoffs - Bengaluru FC to beat NorthEast United FC 4-2 on aggregate. FC Goa to beat Mumbai City FC 3-1 on aggregate. Final to be decided on penalties, with Bengaluru winning the shootout 4-3.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.