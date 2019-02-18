ISL report card: New champions await as ATK, Chennaiyin flop

This season was poor throughout for Chennaiyin, the defending champions finishing at the bottom of the table.

The first line sums up their pre-season prediction, while the second looks at their performance this season.

ATK

Pre-season prediction:

Under Coppell, expect more discipline, but who will fetch goals?

Final report:

Scrapped hard all season, but goals never came often enough.

Bengaluru FC

Pre-season prediction:

The nucleus remaining the same, can they maintain standard throughout?

Final report:

Never at fluent best, yet table toppers. Favourites for title?

Chennaiyin FC

Pre-season prediction:

As AFC Cup will stretch squad, away form holds key.

Final report

They came. They saw. They froze. Never recovered. Poor throughout.

Delhi Dynamos

Pre-season prediction:

If any team needs foreigners to lead, it is them.

Final report:

Feisty after international break, but the damage had been done.

FC Goa

Pre-season prediction:

Goals will flow, but Kattimani needs to mind the gap.

Final report:

Coro's poaching a standout, as are the eight clean sheets.

Jamshedpur FC

Pre-season prediction:

Defence looks good but can Cahill carry the attack alone?

Final report:

Started with a bang, drifted apart when strikers went AWOL.

Kerala Blasters

Pre-season prediction:

Fans sure to will them on, but squad lacks depth.

Final report:

Inconsistent, often incoherent. Lacked direction. Made them painful to watch.

Mumbai City FC

Pre-season prediction:

Under new coach Costa, squad looks solid defensively, sparse elsewhere.

Final report:

Almost missed the bus, but won handsomely often. Dark horses.

NorthEast United FC

Pre-season prediction:

Frequent breaks in the schedule could help them regroup, perform.

Final report:

Schattorie's passion, Ogbeche's instincts bring them historic playoff place. Fighters.

FC Pune City

Pre-season prediction:

With Hume joining Marcelinho and Alfaro, attack is best defence.

Final report:

Hume unfit, Alfaro shipped out. Confusion reflected in coaching changes.

ESPN's picks for four playoff places - FC Pune City, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, ATK. (That didn't age well, did it?)

ESPN's predictions for the playoffs - Bengaluru FC to beat NorthEast United FC 4-2 on aggregate. FC Goa to beat Mumbai City FC 3-1 on aggregate. Final to be decided on penalties, with Bengaluru winning the shootout 4-3.