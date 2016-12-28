Previous
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Derby County
Birmingham City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Liverpool
Stoke City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC Dec 28, 2016
Game Details
Chhetri hasn't been at his best since returning from Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup campaign.

Chhetri throws weight behind unified Indian league

Indian Super League PTI
Marcelinho, Jhingan lead ISL Team of the tournament

Indian Super League Arjun Namboothiri
From 30-yard screamers to outrageous lobs

Indian Super League
Coppell: We didn't lose

Indian Super League
Hume: We've played for each other

Indian Super League
Kerala have finished runners-up twice and have lost to Atletico de Kolkata on both ocassions.

Kerala and Kolkata experience Groundhog Day

Indian Super League Anuj Vignesh
Kerala Blasters 1-1 Atletico de Kolkata

Indian Super League
Mohammed Rafi of Kerala Blasters FC celebrates his goal during the Final of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 3 between Kerala Blasters FC and Atletico de Kolkata held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, India on the 18th December 2016.

Mohd Rafi and other great numbers from ISL 2016

Indian Super League Debayan Sen
Read
Debjit Majumdar pulled off a brilliant save to deny Cedric Hengbart in the shootout.

Former players react to ATK's second ISL title

Indian Super League ESPN Staff
Kerala Blasters FCKerala Blasters FC
Atlético de KolkataAtlético de Kolkata
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
Atlético de Kolkata wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Jewel Raja celebrates scoring the winning penalty for ATK.

The Jewel that silenced Kochi

Indian Super League Anuj Vignesh in Kochi
Coppell, left, and Molina, right, have made their mark by getting their teams to play a resilient brand of football and in their utilisation of local talent.

Coppell, Molina the right fit for 2016 finalists

Indian Super League Anuj Vignesh in Kochi
All of Kochi awaits new heroes

Indian Super League Anuj Vignesh in Kochi
Delhi Dynamos 2-1 Kerala Blasters

Indian Super League
Delhi supporters, who have come to love Malouda & Co., left the stadium in disappointment.

A football night in Delhi

Indian Super League Debayan Sen
Marcelinho has contributed to over half of Delhi Dynamos' goals this season.

ISL by the numbers - Indians 33, Marcelo 10

Indian Super League Debayan Sen in Delhi
Rafique scores the winning penalty to take Kerala through to the 2016 ISL final.

Gritty Kerala have the last laugh

Indian Super League Debayan Sen
Delhi Dynamos FCDelhi Dynamos FC
Kerala Blasters FCKerala Blasters FC
(0) 2
(3) 1
FT-Pens
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 2Kerala Blasters FC wins 3-0 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Michael Chopra during his time with Blackpool.

Indian players watch Messi, rather than Barcelona: Michael Chopra

Indian Super League Arjun Namboothiri
Atlético de Kolkata 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Indian Super League
By PTI
Chhetri hasn't been at his best since returning from Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup campaign.
India and Bengaluru FC forward Sunil Chhetri is of the opinion that an I-League and ISL merger can only help take Indian football forward.

New Delhi: Amid uncertainty over the proposed merger of Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League, India striker Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday said a unified league will open up windows for the national team to play in more FIFA friendlies and give a shot at improving its ranking.

"I want to play all 13 FIFA dates in a year. We need that. That's where the unified league is going to come in handy. We should prioritise that, and ensure the national team gets a chance to play more games. I hope we play bigger opponents away from home as we have done really poorly away. Win or lose, that will at least give us a chance to improve as a footballing nation," Chhetri said.

"Who would not like to see a merger? One league with more teams, more months is what we all wish for. There are a few technicalities and I am sure they are looking into. Eventually we will see one league. A unified league."

Having won the SAFF Championship with the national team, reaching a historic AFC Cup final with Bengaluru FC and semifinal in ISL with Mumbai City FC, Chhetri called 2016 his finest year.

"You can say that 2016 was my finest. It went well for the national team, started by winning the SAFF Cup, we reached the finals of AFC Cup, we reached the semis of ISL. I think it was a fruitful season," Chhetri said.

"I have very small time targets, say 10 days, one week. I am only thinking about the Lajong (I-league) game, we are playing them at home. That's my target."

Asked if Indian players should strive to play club football overseas, Chhetri said, "If the players have reached a certain level and he thinks he can improve more, then he should. Not only in India it's everywhere. Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu, in Norway) has done it very nicely, I have seen him grow up."

When told about Praful Patel's desire for India to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, he said, "I think we have to come in the top 10 in Asia first. It is going to be so, so difficult. Thailand was with us but now they are playing in the last qualifying round though they are getting hammered by some teams. We have to qualify for the Asia Cup and stay there, try to get to 15th, 16th position in Asia and then think about the final journey."

Asked if Indian football should take a leaf out of Bengaluru FC's book -- they have won two I-league titles and one Federation Cup since making their debut three seasons ago, Chhetri said, "We are doing the right things, trying our best, all of us are in sync, from owner Sajjan Jindal to the ball boy."

