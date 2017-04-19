Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 15/2  Away: 1/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

I-League set for a thrilling climax

Indian Super League

Related Videos

Mahmoud Amnah Feature

Indian Super League
Read

The rise and rise of Mizoram football

Indian Super League
Read

5 Things: The Kolkata Derby

Indian Super League
Read

Bengaluru ready to compete again

Indian Super League
Read

From 30-yard screamers to outrageous lobs

Indian Super League
Read

Coppell: We didn't lose

Indian Super League
Read

Hume: We've played for each other

Indian Super League
Read

Kerala Blasters 1-1 Atletico de Kolkata

Indian Super League
Read

Atlético de Kolkata 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Indian Super League
Read

Kerala Blasters 1-0 Delhi Dynamos

Indian Super League
Read

Ganguly: Best game of season so far

Indian Super League
Read

Atlético de Kolkata 3-2 Mumbai City FC

Indian Super League
Read

ISL 2016: Top 5 goals by Indian players

Indian Super League
Read

The Semi-Final face-off

Indian Super League
Read

Master marksman Marcelinho

Delhi Dynamos FC
Read

Kerala Blasters 1-0 NorthEast United

Indian Super League
Read

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Delhi Dynamos

Indian Super League
Read

Atletico de Kolkata 0-0 FC Pune City

Indian Super League
Read

Eduardo Ferreira: From Rio to Pune

Indian Super League
Read

FC Goa 5-4 Chennaiyin FC

Indian Super League
Read

Anas: Lucky to have come this far

Indian Super League
Read

Delhi Dynamos 5-1 FC Goa

Indian Super League
Read

Chennaiyin FC 3-3 NorthEast United

Indian Super League
Read

Tavora: Great to work under Zico

Indian Super League
Read

Kerala Blasters 2-1 FC Pune City

Indian Super League
Read

FC Goa 1-2 Atletico de Kolkata

Indian Super League
Read

Jesús Tato: From Barcelona to Pune

Indian Super League
Read

Mumbai City FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Indian Super League
Read

Singh: No lack of intensity from us

Indian Super League
Read

Highlights: NEUFC 1-0 FCPC

Indian Super League
Read

'Lucky to have come this far' - Anas

Indian Super League
Read