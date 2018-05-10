Previous
By Anirudh Menon
ISL Power Rankings: Sunil Chhetri and Bart Ogbeche in top 10

The ISL Power Rankings.

Welcome to Round 2 of ESPN's ISL Power Rankings. We have taken performances from the first day up until October 29 for this one, and only four players have been able to retain their spot from the first edition.

As was done the last time, we have averaged out the total points basis number of games played to arrive at a fair result -- while excluding anyone who has not played at least two full games.

#10 Mario Arques -120 points (-6)

Midfielder, Jamshedpur FC

Mario Arques has become a key player for Jamshedpur.
Mario Arques has become a key player for Jamshedpur.

Mario Arques has dominated almost every game he has played in so far, pulling the strings from his deep lying role in midfield. His lovely passing range and vision, though, have also served to hide a ferocity that has seen him snapping into tackles with clean efficiency. This total involvement has made him Jamshedpur's most important player.

#9 Edu Bedia - 123.33 points (new)

Midfielder, FC Goa

Edu Bedia teams up well with Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas.
Edu Bedia teams up well with Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas.

One of the league's most fun footballers, playing in the league's most fun team, Edu Bedia seems to be enjoying himself this season. His passing has been on point, he's chipping in with goals (including a sumptuous trivela against Mumbai), and he has continued to link up superbly with Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas. Exactly what Sergio Lobera needed off him.

#8 Subrata Paul - 125 points (new)

Goalkeeper, Jamshedpur FC

Subrata Paul has been excellent for Jamshedpur this season.
Subrata Paul has been excellent for Jamshedpur this season.

Subrata Paul may have been displaced as India's undisputed No. 1 a while back, but he didn't earn the sobriquet 'Spiderman' for nothing. He has been excellent since coming into the Jamshedpur side -- a superb penalty save off Kerala's Slavisa Stojanovic the standout moment of his nascent season.

#7 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 133.33 points (new)

Goalkeeper, Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Bengaluru's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The man who displaced Paul as India's No. 1 - and for good reason. There's no one in the land better between the sticks. Calm, authoritative and unbeatable in the air, Gurpreet has been immense for a Bengaluru side that has kept two clean sheets in three games.

#6 Nishu Kumar - 145 points (-3)

Defender, Bengaluru FC

Nishu Kumar has just the right mix of dependability and adventurousness.
Nishu Kumar has just the right mix of dependability and adventurousness.

Full-backs, especially the left-sided ones, often compromise dependability for an adventurousness that borders on the reckless, but Nishu Kumar's ability to balance the two is his greatest attribute. He's a key cog in that mean Bengaluru defence and an equally important part of their finely calibrated attack.

#5 Rowllin Borges - 148.75 points (new)

Midfielder, NorthEast United

Rowllin Borges is the tireless link between defence and attack for his team.
Rowllin Borges is the tireless link between defence and attack for his team.

The Goan has been superb for high-flying NorthEast United, acting as a tireless, intelligent link between defence and attack, and chipping in with two important goals while at it. He may finally be blossoming into the kind of threatening box-to-box midfielder he always seemed to have the potential to be.

#4 Sunil Chhetri - 151.67 points (new)

Forward, Bengaluru FC

The 34-year-old Sunil Chhetri only seems to be getting better.
The 34-year-old Sunil Chhetri only seems to be getting better.

What is it they say about fine wine? Sunil Chhetri may have turned 34, and he may have started a little slowly, but if the goings on of the last game vs Pune (and the last quarter of an hour against Jamshedpur) are anything to go by, the best Indian footballer around may just be hitting peak form.

#3 Sergio Cidoncha - 166.25 points (+4)

Forward, Jamshedpur FC

Sergio Cidoncha of Jamshedpur FC
Sergio Cidoncha has outshone Tim Cahill for Jamshedpur so far.

When Tim Cahill rolled into town, everybody (including yours truly) expected him to be the top dog in Jamshedpur's attack. With a return of two goals and three assists, though, it's been Sergio Cidoncha who has hogged the limelight early on. And it's not just his involvement at the business end. He has harried and hassled, and put in 18 tackles -- no forward has more -- and this defending from the front seems to epitomize JFC's newfound bite this season.

#2 Bartholomew Ogbeche - 192.5 (new)

Forward, NorthEast United

Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored five of NorthEast United's eight goals.
Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored five of NorthEast United's eight goals.

NorthEast United couldn't buy a goal last season -- they scored just 12 in 18, a truly abysmal ratio. This time around, though, has been vastly different. They already have eight from four; five of which have come from their Eredivisie import Bartholomew Ogbeche. The Nigerian has taken the captain's armband too, and is truly leading the Highlanders from the front this season.

#1 Ferran Corominas - 232.5 (=)

Forward, FC Goa

No one has even come close to the number of goals Ferran Corominas has scored early on this season.
No one has even come close to the number of goals Ferran Corominas has scored early on this season.

Coro's been unplayable early on this season. Unplayable. No one's even come close to the 10 goals that the Spaniard has contributed to this season (six scored, four assisted) and he has been, quite simply, the best player in the league. The only person who can stop him is... well, himself. Why he put in that silly, useless, completely mistimed tackle on Pune's Marko Stankovic, which saw him get a straight red and with it a two-match suspension, only he will know.

