ISL Power Rankings: Sunil Chhetri and Bart Ogbeche in top 10
Welcome to Round 2 of ESPN's ISL Power Rankings. We have taken performances from the first day up until October 29 for this one, and only four players have been able to retain their spot from the first edition.
As was done the last time, we have averaged out the total points basis number of games played to arrive at a fair result -- while excluding anyone who has not played at least two full games.
#10 Mario Arques -120 points (-6)
Midfielder, Jamshedpur FC
Mario Arques has dominated almost every game he has played in so far, pulling the strings from his deep lying role in midfield. His lovely passing range and vision, though, have also served to hide a ferocity that has seen him snapping into tackles with clean efficiency. This total involvement has made him Jamshedpur's most important player.
#9 Edu Bedia - 123.33 points (new)
Midfielder, FC Goa
One of the league's most fun footballers, playing in the league's most fun team, Edu Bedia seems to be enjoying himself this season. His passing has been on point, he's chipping in with goals (including a sumptuous trivela against Mumbai), and he has continued to link up superbly with Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas. Exactly what Sergio Lobera needed off him.
#8 Subrata Paul - 125 points (new)
Goalkeeper, Jamshedpur FC
Subrata Paul may have been displaced as India's undisputed No. 1 a while back, but he didn't earn the sobriquet 'Spiderman' for nothing. He has been excellent since coming into the Jamshedpur side -- a superb penalty save off Kerala's Slavisa Stojanovic the standout moment of his nascent season.
#7 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 133.33 points (new)
Goalkeeper, Bengaluru FC
The man who displaced Paul as India's No. 1 - and for good reason. There's no one in the land better between the sticks. Calm, authoritative and unbeatable in the air, Gurpreet has been immense for a Bengaluru side that has kept two clean sheets in three games.
#6 Nishu Kumar - 145 points (-3)
Defender, Bengaluru FC
Full-backs, especially the left-sided ones, often compromise dependability for an adventurousness that borders on the reckless, but Nishu Kumar's ability to balance the two is his greatest attribute. He's a key cog in that mean Bengaluru defence and an equally important part of their finely calibrated attack.
#5 Rowllin Borges - 148.75 points (new)
Midfielder, NorthEast United
The Goan has been superb for high-flying NorthEast United, acting as a tireless, intelligent link between defence and attack, and chipping in with two important goals while at it. He may finally be blossoming into the kind of threatening box-to-box midfielder he always seemed to have the potential to be.
#4 Sunil Chhetri - 151.67 points (new)
Forward, Bengaluru FC
What is it they say about fine wine? Sunil Chhetri may have turned 34, and he may have started a little slowly, but if the goings on of the last game vs Pune (and the last quarter of an hour against Jamshedpur) are anything to go by, the best Indian footballer around may just be hitting peak form.
#3 Sergio Cidoncha - 166.25 points (+4)
Forward, Jamshedpur FC
When Tim Cahill rolled into town, everybody (including yours truly) expected him to be the top dog in Jamshedpur's attack. With a return of two goals and three assists, though, it's been Sergio Cidoncha who has hogged the limelight early on. And it's not just his involvement at the business end. He has harried and hassled, and put in 18 tackles -- no forward has more -- and this defending from the front seems to epitomize JFC's newfound bite this season.
#2 Bartholomew Ogbeche - 192.5 (new)
Forward, NorthEast United
NorthEast United couldn't buy a goal last season -- they scored just 12 in 18, a truly abysmal ratio. This time around, though, has been vastly different. They already have eight from four; five of which have come from their Eredivisie import Bartholomew Ogbeche. The Nigerian has taken the captain's armband too, and is truly leading the Highlanders from the front this season.
#1 Ferran Corominas - 232.5 (=)
Forward, FC Goa
Coro's been unplayable early on this season. Unplayable. No one's even come close to the 10 goals that the Spaniard has contributed to this season (six scored, four assisted) and he has been, quite simply, the best player in the league. The only person who can stop him is... well, himself. Why he put in that silly, useless, completely mistimed tackle on Pune's Marko Stankovic, which saw him get a straight red and with it a two-match suspension, only he will know.
Comments
