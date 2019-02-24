Previous
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Ajax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Minerva FC are banking on their youth system and footballing pedigree to make up for inexperience and limited resources ahead of their I-League debut.

Minerva Punjab to get re-match against Real Kashmir: AIFF

Indian I-League PTI
Read
Chennai City lost 3-2 to Churchill in their penultimate game.

Scenarios: East Bengal just a point behind Chennai

Indian I-League Debayan Sen
Read

Churchill keep title race alive as Plaza brace sinks Chennai

Indian I-League ESPN Staff
Read
Real Kashmir's Mason Robertson reacts during the defeat against East Bengal.

Robertson lauds Kashmir's team spirit after fairytale season

Real Kashmir Jonathan Selvaraj
Read

Nestor's Beckham moment has Chennai City dreaming

I-League Anuj Vignesh in Coimbatore
Read
Chennai City, with 37 points, are currently five points ahead of East Bengal and Real Kashmir FC.

Chennai City flying under the radar in adopted home Coimbatore

I-League Anuj Vignesh in Coimbatore
Read
Chennai's Pedro Manzi is the league's joint-top scorer with 18 goals from 15 games.

Bagan's visit to Chennai a tale of contrasting seasons

I-League Debayan Sen
Read
Of the eight clubs, Real Kashmir and Chennai City (pictured), as well as East Bengal are in contention for the I-League title.

Eight clubs 'seek answers' from AIFF on future of I-League

Indian I-League Debayan Sen
Read

J&K situation adds unexpected twist to I-League finale

Indian I-League ESPN Staff
Read
Real Kashmir beat Minerva 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Minerva ask AIFF to shift Kashmir game after Pulwama attack

Indian I-League Jonathan Selvaraj
Read
Srinagar's TRC ground was under a foot of snow on Friday.

The Kashmir effect: Snow slows down I-League

Indian I-League Jonathan Selvaraj
Read

I-League scenarios: How the title race is shaping up

Indian I-League Debayan Sen
Read
The Asian Cup is a virtual mini-World Cup where press from across Asia, Oceania, Europe and the Americas are present.

Asian Cup: Indian football's goodwill, the Nepali connection

India Debayan Sen
Read
Indian team poses for a photo ahead of the kick-off against Bahrain.

Asian Cup: Double punched in the stomach at dinner time

India Debayan Sen
Read
Mohun Bagan lost 3-2 to East Bengal in the Kolkata derby in December.

Mohun Bagan coach quits after Real Kashmir loss

Mohun Bagan PTI
Read
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is now India's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

India's spine come from an unlikely source: Chandigarh

India Debayan Sen in Abu Dhabi
Read

Could India spring a surprise at the AFC Asian Cup?

India Debayan Sen
Read

I-League clubs threaten to move court, FIFA over broadcast row

Indian I-League ESPN Staff
Read
The Indian football team unveil their new kits ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Meet India's 23-man squad for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup

India Debayan Sen
Read

The Kolkata derby: Middle of the table, talk of the town

Indian I-League Debayan Sen
Read
By PTI
Share
Tweet
   

Minerva Punjab to get re-match against Real Kashmir: AIFF

Minerva FC are banking on their youth system and footballing pedigree to make up for inexperience and limited resources ahead of their I-League debut.
Defending champions Minerva Punjab FC will get a re-match against Real Kashmir FC, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided.

Defending champions Minerva Punjab FC, who pulled out of their I-League clash against Real Kashmir in Srinagar citing security concerns, will get a re-match against the debutants, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided.

The game was originally scheduled for February 18 but did not take place after Minerva refused to travel to Srinagar, insisting that their foreign players had been advised against it by their respective embassies in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

Minerva said the AIFF failed to give written security assurances that were sought by the club after the terror attack which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel.

"The AIFF Emergency Committee on Monday decided that there will be a re-match of Real Kashmir and Minerva Punjab but the date and venue is yet to be decided," I-League CEO Sunando Dhar told PTI.

"We have communicated this to Real Kashmir (since they are the host team) and we will take a decision (on the venue and date) after they give a reply. The plan is to have the match before the Super Cup preliminary round starts (on March 15).

"I don't want to say anything on date and venue now," he added.

Real Kashmir had turned up for the game last month, asserting that all the security arrangements were in place and that they be awarded the three points after Minerva's no-show.

Minerva went on to argue that their pullout could not be considered a forfeiture as it was on security grounds. The club refused to forego the three points, taking the matter to the Delhi High Court.

The court asked Minerva to go back to the AIFF I-League Committee for a resolution. The decision to have a re-match was, however, taken by the AIFF's Emergency Committee.

The League Committee had referred the matter to the emergency panel, which comprises the AIFF President, five vice-Presidents and the Secretary General.

Asked if there was still a chance of the match being held in Srinagar, Dhar said, "Let us wait for what Real Kashmir wants, in their reply."

Both the clubs are already out of title contention.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.