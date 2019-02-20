LIVE: Willis Plaza equalizes for Churchill after Sandro's opener

Previous
LIVE: Plaza puts Churchill level

Indian I-League ESPN Staff
Real Kashmir's Mason Robertson reacts during the defeat against East Bengal.

Robertson lauds Kashmir's team spirit after fairytale season

Real Kashmir Jonathan Selvaraj
Nestor's Beckham moment has Chennai City dreaming

I-League Anuj Vignesh in Coimbatore
Chennai City, with 37 points, are currently five points ahead of East Bengal and Real Kashmir FC.

Chennai City flying under the radar in adopted home Coimbatore

I-League Anuj Vignesh in Coimbatore
Chennai's Pedro Manzi is the league's joint-top scorer with 18 goals from 15 games.

Bagan's visit to Chennai a tale of contrasting seasons

I-League Debayan Sen
Of the eight clubs, Real Kashmir and Chennai City (pictured), as well as East Bengal are in contention for the I-League title.

Eight clubs 'seek answers' from AIFF on future of I-League

Indian I-League Debayan Sen
J&K situation adds unexpected twist to I-League finale

Indian I-League ESPN Staff
Real Kashmir beat Minerva 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Minerva ask AIFF to shift Kashmir game after Pulwama attack

Indian I-League Jonathan Selvaraj
Srinagar's TRC ground was under a foot of snow on Friday.

The Kashmir effect: Snow slows down I-League

Indian I-League Jonathan Selvaraj
I-League scenarios: How the title race is shaping up

Indian I-League Debayan Sen
The Asian Cup is a virtual mini-World Cup where press from across Asia, Oceania, Europe and the Americas are present.

Asian Cup: Indian football's goodwill, the Nepali connection

India Debayan Sen
Indian team poses for a photo ahead of the kick-off against Bahrain.

Asian Cup: Double punched in the stomach at dinner time

India Debayan Sen
Mohun Bagan lost 3-2 to East Bengal in the Kolkata derby in December.

Mohun Bagan coach quits after Real Kashmir loss

Mohun Bagan PTI
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is now India's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

India's spine come from an unlikely source: Chandigarh

India Debayan Sen in Abu Dhabi
Could India spring a surprise at the AFC Asian Cup?

India Debayan Sen
I-League clubs threaten to move court, FIFA over broadcast row

Indian I-League ESPN Staff
The Indian football team unveil their new kits ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Meet India's 23-man squad for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup

India Debayan Sen
The Kolkata derby: Middle of the table, talk of the town

Indian I-League Debayan Sen
More than 10,000 turned up to watch Real Kashmir make their I-League first-division home debut in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Srinagar to host I-League matches despite appeal by RKFC

Indian I-League Sharda Ugra
Ownership structure, consistent ticket prices, quality infrastructure and community engagement all contribute to the Bundesliga's popularity.

Things Indian football can learn from Bundesliga

Indian football Anirudh Menon
