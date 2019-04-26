Former Croatia coach Igor Stimac set to be India coach

Previous
Valencia
Arsenal
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Eintracht Frankfurt
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Igor Stimac coached Croatia in 2013.

Igor Stimac set to be named India coach

India ESPN Staff
Read
Bengaluru coach Albert Roca

Albert Roca among four shortlisted for India coach's job

India ESPN staff
Read
Rana Gharami of Delhi Dynamos

Delhi defender Gharami tests positive for banned substance

Indian Super League PTI
Read

IM Vijayan at 50: Celebrating one of India's greatest

India Debayan Sen
Read
PK Banerjee (right) scored in all but one game at the 1962 Asian Games, where India won the gold.

PK Banerjee: Father, teacher, friend and one of India's GOATs

India Debayan Sen
Read
PK Banerjee scores for IFA against Tatabanya club of Hungary in 1964.

'With PK in the team, you just knew anything could happen'

India Franco Fortunato
Read
Sam Allardyce (L), Albert Roca (C) and Raymond Domenech.

Big Sam, Roca among big names vying for India job

India Debayan Sen
Read
Nathania's dream is to play for the Barcelona women's team.

Wish I was older: Nathania, 12, on WC

India Nathania John
Read
The Indian women's senior team is ranked 62 in the world, out of 152 playing countries.

What hosting the U-17 Women's World Cup could mean for India

India Debayan Sen
Read

A shame I am not young enough to play in the WC: Bembem Devi

India Debayan Sen
Read

What Man City's investment could mean for Indian football

Indian Super League Debayan Sen
Read
Edu Bedia (L) and Coro share a light moment.

Barcelona, tiki-taka trigger India's own Spanish evolution

Indian Super League Anirudh Menon
Read
With three home games out of their four remaining fixtures, Goa have a chance to book their place in the playoffs in style.

ISL playoff scenarios: Who will take the two remaining spots?

Indian Super League Debayan Sen
Read
A defender for Salgaocar during his playing days, Pereira has been coaching clubs across India for the last two decades since retiring.

What to expect from India's new U-23 coach Derrick Pereira

India Debayan Sen
Read
Stephen Constantine consoles Pritam Kotal after India's Asian Cup exit.

Who should replace Stephen Constantine as India's next coach?

India Arjun Namboothiri
Read

India must turn 'Sorrow of Sharjah' into fuel for fire

India John Duerden
Read

Anas Edathodika retires from international football

India ESPN Staff
Read

After Asian Cup exit, what next for India?

AFC Asian Cup Debayan Sen in Sharjah
Read
Sunil Chhetri said India defended well, but 'defended too much.'

Putting attacking instincts into deep freeze costs India

AFC Asian Cup Debayan Sen in Sharjah
Read
Stephen Constantine the head coach of India looks on prior to the AFC Asian Cup Group A match between India and Bahrain at Sharjah Stadium on January 14, 2019

Constantine steps down as India coach

AFC Asian Cup ESPN Staff
Read
By ESPN Staff
Share
Tweet
   

Former Croatia coach Igor Stimac set to be India coach

Croatian Igor Stimac is set to become the next head coach of the Indian men's national football team. ESPN understands that the AIFF technical committee forwarded his name for approval to the AIFF executive committee.

Stimac's highest-profile stint came as manager of the Croatian national team. He managed the team during the qualification campaign for the 2014 World Cup. He had a fairly decent record (8 wins, 2 draws, from 15 games), but he was replaced by Niko Kovac after a run of three losses in the last four games of the qualifiers, culminating in a 2-0 loss to Scotland. 

During his tenure, though, Croatia climbed five places to fourth in the FIFA World Rankings.

Stimach has managed clubs across Croatia (Hadjuk Split, Cibalia, NK Zagreb, NK Zadar), Iran (Sepahan), and Qatar (Al Shahania), but hasn't won any silverware since a Croatian First League triumph with Hadjuk Split in 2004-05.

In his last job, at Al Shahania (December 2016 to May 2017), Stimac had an uninspiring record of just one win from 11 matches played, including four defeats. 

Stimac, a centre-back in his playing days, was a member of the hugely successful Croatia team (53 apps) of the late 90s, which reached the quarterfinals of Euro 96 and finished third in the 1998 World Cup. He spent the majority of his career with Hadjuk Split, Derby County, and West Ham United.

Along with Stimac, three other names - Spaniard Albert Roca, Swede Hakan Ericson and South Korean Lee Min Sung - had been shortlisted for interviews with the technical committee.

It is understood that Stimac was the only candidate who turned up in person for the interview while the other three were interviewed via Skype. The newly appointed technical director of the national team, Doru Isac, was present during the interviews.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.