Manchester United
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Home: 80/1  Draw: 6/1  Away: 1/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Valencia
Sevilla FC
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 11/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Granada
Celta Vigo
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
0
1
LIVE 34'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
3:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bastia
Lyon
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
St Etienne
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
2:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
1
0
LIVE 77'
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 8/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
I-League: East Bengal's title hopes end after loss to Shivajians

East Bengal suffered their fourth straight loss of the season against DSK.

A fine goal from Jerry Mawihmingthanga in the first half helped DSK Shivajians beat East Bengal 1-0 at the Barasat stadium in Kolkata. Shivajians' fourth win of the season also ended any mathematical chance for East Bengal to win the title as they succumbed to their fourth consecutive loss in the league. The result also means that it's now a two-horse race for the I-League title between Aizawl and Mohun Bagan, who meet next week.

Jerry, 20, had one of his best games in a DSK shirt, scoring in the 29th minute after heading in a great cross by Juan Quero. The goal was a perfectly executed move. Quero put a sliced pass into the box that Jerry followed, and with the keeper off his line, he headed it over Subhasish Roy Chowdhury. The goal hurt East Bengal and since then, DSK played with more positive intent.

Subrata Paul also had an excellent game in goal, making vital saves throughout to add to East Bengal's woes.

East Bengal started with an attacking team with Bikash Jairu on the left - playing for the first time in seven months, Robin Singh up front and Jackichand Singh on the wing. East Bengal failed to create any real chances in the first half, but Chris Payne and Robin Singh were always on the prowl. They were much more switched on in the second half, but Subrata's Paul made numerous saves to deny the hosts.

Shivajians are now six points above the drop zone and with just two games to play, they can consider their place in the league safe.

