Chennai City sack head coach Robin Charles Raja

Chennai City FC have sacked their head coach Robin Charles Raja just seven games into the new I-League season. The team's assistant coach Andrew Oakley will temporarily take charge of the team - starting with the home game against Mumbai FC on Saturday - till a replacement is found.



"The management called me to inform their decision. They said the sponsors were unhappy with the results," Raja told the The Hindu. "I'm happy with what I've done, especially in our home matches. In the limited time, I don't think anybody could have done a better job."



Raja was named head coach last December soon after Chennai were granted direct entry into the I-League, and he had barely a month to put together a team before the start of the season.



Chennai began with a goalless draw against fellow debutants Minerva Punjab, but lost five of their next six games, scoring just three goals and leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table.











