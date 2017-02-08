Mohun Bagan through to second round of AFC Cup qualifiers
Mohun Bagan booked their place in the second round of the AFC Cup qualifiers after easing past Sri Lanka's Colombo FC 4-2 on aggregate. Sony Norde and Darryl Duffy scored either side of half-time to hand Mohun Bagan a 2-1 victory in the second leg, setting up a tie against Maldives' Club Valencia on February 21 and 28.
More to follow...
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.