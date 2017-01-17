I-League Preview: Bengaluru-Mumbai headline third round clashes

Aizawl have scored goals in both their games - something Lajong have failed to do even once.

Aizawl FC v Shillong Lajong

Tuesday, January 17, 1:30 pm

Pld - 2, L - 1, D - 1, GF - 1, GA - 3

On the face of it, form and fitness would suggest Aizawl FC are set to break their duck of wins against Shillong Lajong in the first north-east derby of the season. Aizawl have scored goals in both their games - something Lajong have failed to do even once - while the Mizoram-based club could have had a share of the top spot on the table but for a late goal conceded against East Bengal. Khalid Jamil has infused some doggedness into what already was a fighting unit, and they should start favourites against a Lajong team desperately looking for some inspiration after tough away matches to the champions of the previous two seasons. Thangboi Singto has a way of making his resources work, and he will look to Aser Dipanda to deliver that inspiration if Lajong are to get their season going.

Mohun Bagan v Minerva Punjab

Tuesday, January 17, 4:30 pm

Never met before

Mohun Bagan will get the first shot at occupying the top of the table by themselves, as even a draw at home against Minerva Punjab will suffice to take them clear of both Bengaluru FC and Mumbai FC, even if for a day. Coach Sanjoy Sen will look for more from his team, though, as they have a perfect record and two clean sheets from their first two home games. There's great depth in their team, and that will enable Sen to keep several players fresh ahead of a critical AFC Cup playoff match at the end of the month. For Minerva Punjab, their task is an onerous one, with no goals to show as an I-League club yet. There were moments in their two games that they looked like a well-organised team, and set pieces by Simranjeet Singh and Arshpreet Singh looked impressive in particular. In Mohun Bagan, though, they face a team unbeaten in their last 10 domestic matches including the national leagues of both seasons and a victorious Federation Cup campaign in between.

DSK Shivajians v Chennai City FC

Tuesday, January 17, 7 pm

Never met before

There's nothing to lose for Chennai City, as they travel for their second successive away game against an erratic DSK Shivajians unit. Chennai coach Robin Charles Raju will be hoping Chennai start scoring goals, especially with Brazilians Marcos and Charles having underperformed thus far. Their best player has been Karanjit Singh, whose exploits as goalkeeper have earned him two player of the match awards already, and for Shivajians the biggest challenge will be to find a way past Karanjit. They have players like Juan Quero and Kim Song Yong, though, and the fact that their only goal in two matches has come from Gouramangi Singh must spur them on to putting in a better show against the newcomers.

Churchill Brothers v East Bengal

Wednesday, January 18, 4:30 pm

Pld - 34, W - 14, L - 11, D-9, GF - 43, GA - 42

* *Includes three goals awarded for a walkover conceded by Churchill Brothers in 1997-98

Not too many seasons ago, this would have been one of the picks for clash of the season. Churchill Brothers of 2017 are a team with significantly reduced attacking prowess, though, while East Bengal are showing signs of building a well-knit team under returning coach Trevor Morgan. Morgan was also in charge the last time East Bengal beat Churchill Brothers away in the league, with a Chidi Edeh brace and a Manandeep Singh strike leading the way in a 3-0 win in November 2012. Morgan could have the services of Kyrgyzstan international Ildar Amirov in his forward line and that could mean a busy evening for the home side's defence, who did a competent job against Mohun Bagan in the first round of games, but were guilty of repeated errors against Mumbai FC on Sunday. The recovery time being one day lesser for the Goans might be compensated by the Kolkata team's travel from Pune, but Churchill Brothers will have to show greater intensity to prevent a successive home defeat.

Bengaluru FC v Mumbai FC

Wednesday, January 18, 7 pm

Pld - 6, W - 1, L - 1, D - 4, GF - 6, GA - 7

This has the makings of being the game of the round, with a short but eventful rivalry between the two clubs since they first met in the 2013-14 season. Much of it was stoked by the equations between departed coaches Ashley Westwood and Khalid Jamil, but it is the tactical acumen of incumbents Albert Roca and Santosh Kashyap which makes this an interesting contest. Bengaluru FC have the depth in their ranks and the vociferous support of their fans behind them, though, and that could give them an edge over the gritty and hardworking visitors. Whether Kashyap plays to Mumbai's strengths of pressing high and working the flanks or opts for a more cautious approach could determine how many goals this match sees, if at all.

All stats courtesy Gautam Roy, football historian and media manager of East Bengal football club.